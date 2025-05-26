Nutritionist Focuses On Natural Remedies To Alleviate Endometriosis And Adenomyosis

Endometriosis happens when tissue similar to the uterus lining grows outside the uterus. It often causes intense pelvic pain, especially during periods. Adenomyosis, on the other hand, is when the uterine lining breaks through the muscle wall, leading to painful cramps and other symptoms. While treatment usually involves medication and sometimes surgery to manage the pain, nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary has shared a natural remedy that can help ease menstrual pain, particularly for those dealing with endometriosis and adenomyosis.

In a recent Instagram video, Rashi has shared a natural painkiller recipe that “directly helps in reducing prostaglandins (the compound responsible for more contractions & pain).” In the video, the nutritionist has suggested a remedy for endometriosis and adenomyosis that includes the following ingredients.

Ingredients suggest by nutritionist to provide relief from these conditions:

1. Black seed oil (kalonji)

Known for its analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties, kalonji contains an anti-inflammatory substance called thymoquinone, which directly aids in lowering prostaglandins.

2. Turmeric

The herb turmeric contains curcumin, a compound with potent anti-inflammatory properties. It is frequently utilised in natural pain relief techniques. Usually taken in powdered form, it might enhance its effects by combining it with liquids.

3. Mint leaves

Mint is known for its calming properties. It can aid in digestion and reduce discomfort and cramping. Mint leaves, either fresh or dried, can be used to provide flavour and relief to teas or infusions.

Preparation of the natural remedy

Ingredients

1 cup water

1 tsp kalonji seeds

1 tsp fresh turmeric (grated)

4 to 5 mint leaves

Method

Put all the ingredients and water in a pot.

Bring the mixture to a boil until it becomes concentrated and strong.

Consume daily.

Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary has recommended that this medicine be taken on a regular basis in order to perhaps help manage the symptoms of the underlying problems and painful periods.

“If you want to use black cumin seed oil use a one with at least 2% THQ (thymoquinone) content,” Rashi mentions in the caption.

Although endometriosis and adenomyosis symptoms may be somewhat alleviated by this natural recipe, anyone who is in extreme discomfort should consult a doctor for a proper diagnosis and treatment alternatives.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.