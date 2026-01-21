PMS Made Easy: 7 Natural Remedies For Premenstrual Syndrome Symptoms

Periods or menstruation are a natural bodily process that takes place monthly. The female reproductive system sheds the uterine lining in the form of blood clots and discharge once a month beginning in puberty. There are a number of women and young girls who face physical and emotional changes just before or during their period, which is known as Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS). The main cause behind these experiences is hormonal changes that cause various physical and emotional symptoms. The most common symptoms of PMS include mood swings, cramps, bloating and fatigue.

While there are medications available on the market to ease these symptoms, some people prefer going the natural way to avoid dealing with the side effects associated with over-medication. But it is also necessary for people to consider that dealing with extreme pain during periods can lead to body stress. It is key to know when to take pain-relieving medication and when to go for natural remedies as they have limitations.

7 Natural Remedies For Premenstrual Syndrome Symptoms

1. Yoga And Light Regular Exercise

There are various studies that indicate practising daily yoga asanas can lower the negative impacts of PMS symptoms. According to the Indian Journal of Community Medicine (2025), which looked at working women in India, a short, integrated online yoga module reduced PMS symptoms like irritability and cramps and improved workplace efficiency. Through regular yoga asana practice, people can improve their flexibility, calm their nervous system and lower their chances of feeling stressed. Here is how practising daily yoga asanas could improve the quality of overall life, especially while experiencing PMS:

Pranayama, or practising controlled breathing, can lower stress levels and initiate internal peace.

Meditation, or sitting in silence, clearing your head of all thoughts and worries, can refocus the brain's thinking power.

Practising balasana, or child's pose, can open up the pelvic floor and offer flexibility benefits through persistent practice.

Another yoga asana that can help with PMS relief is Supta Baddha Konasana, or reclining bound angle pose, which involves lying on your back, bringing the soles of your feet together, and letting your knees fall open. This opens the hips and encourages deep relaxation.

2. Dietary Changes

PMS requires a holistic approach to effectively tackle it, and one such way is to consume a diet with high nutritional intake. A part of this diet should contain whole grains,daily fruit intake and enough of Omega 3,6 and 9 and a variety of them, for nourishing the body with enough macro and micronutrients. Whole grains like rice and wheat, and millets like jowar, ragi and bajra can play a pivotal role in making the body healthier. They function to stabilise blood sugar, improve nutrient intake, and support hormonal balance. Another way to include omega 3,6 and 9 fatty acids foods such as salmon, mackerel, cod liver oil, nuts and seeds are responsible for supplying essential nutrients for PMS relief. These foods need to be actively consumed daily to help regulate hormones, lower inflammation, and improve emotional well-being. According to the Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Research, eating enough omega-rich foods showed significant reductions in depression, anxiety, and physical PMS symptoms. Here is what the studies say about eating whole a nutritional diet and how they can offer PMS relief:

Consume at least three seasonal fruits daily, depending on their availability.

Snack on a plate of fruits instead of a processed food packet for a healthy energy boost.

Consume at least one fatty fish like salmon or cod weekly to get a nutrient boost.

Sprinkle nuts and seeds into your breakfast or snack bowl.

Swap unhealthy snacking options like packaged foods for whole-grain-based baked snacks.

Keep a small snack box handy at all times with healthy foods like ragi chips, jowar puffs or any other preferred food source for instant energy.

3. Herbal Supplements

There are essential herbal supplements that can provide the body with support during the menstrual cycle. Herbal supplements that are prescribed under medical intervention upon medical history analysis can offer relief from PMS symptoms like stomach cramps, bloating and digestive discomfort. Here are some of these herbal supplements that can ease menstrual discomfort:

Calcium and Vitamin B6 : This vitamin can help ease anxiety and lower mood-related issues. This has been documented in a National Library of Medicine study, but there are limitations to its usage.

: This vitamin can help ease anxiety and lower mood-related issues. This has been documented in a National Library of Medicine study, but there are limitations to its usage. Magnesium : According to a study in the National Library of Medicine, taking magnesium supplements can lead to easing of PMS symptoms like anxiety and mild depression.

: According to a study in the National Library of Medicine, taking magnesium supplements can lead to easing of PMS symptoms like anxiety and mild depression. Evening Primrose Oil: As per the International Journal of Clinical Obstetrics and Gynaecology, taking evening primrose oil can relieve symptoms like bloating, headaches, mood swings, depression, anxiety, anger, and irritability.

4. Stress Reduction Techniques

There are various chronic stress triggers in daily life that can worsen PMS symptoms, so it's essential to incorporate stress-reducing techniques into your daily routine. To reduce the incidence of PMS symptoms, effectively lowering stress by practising the following simple techniques can help:

Deep breathing exercises can help calm the nervous system and offer relief from anxiousness, common in PMS.

Progressive muscle relaxation, which involves slowly calming down the tense muscles in the body, can reduce the impact of stress on PMS symptoms.

5. Switching To Herbal Teas

Herbal teas have a lesser amount of caffeine which can offer relief from PMS symptoms when compared with highly caffeinated drinks like coffee. Coffee has a high amount of caffeine which means it can worsen stomach cramps which can impact overall quality of life. There are various scientifc studies that prove it worsens PMS symptoms like the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found in a large cohort study of women free from PMS at baseline which effectively noted changes in symptoms. Their findings indicated that a higher caffeine intake was associated with increased risk of developing PMS, especially irritability and breast tenderness. While Biology Insights (2026), a review indicated that caffeine acts as a vasoconstrictor, reducing blood flow to the uterus and potentially intensifying cramps. Here are the types of herbal teas that can offer relief from PMS symptoms:

Drinking ginger tea regularly can help reduce mentrsual cramps and ease overall discomfort.

Opting for chamomile tea can reduce anxiety and irritability that is common in PMS.

Lavender tea is known for its calming effects and can help reduce anxiousness which is common during PMS.

6. Get Adequate Amount Of Sleep

Getting sound, undisturbed sleep for at least 7 to 8 hours per day is essential for effectively balancing hormones that go out of balance during PMS. Studies like the Journal of Restorative Medicine say that getting enough sleep can help balance key hormones like melatonin, cortisol, and progesterone during PMS, reducing mood swings, fatigue, and sleep disturbances. Here is how getting enough sleep can offer relief from PMS symptoms:

Practising proper sleep hygiene can ensure that your sleep cycle becomes deeper.

Keeping a clean environment is essential to avoid disturbances during sleep, as a weak sleep cycle during PMS can lead to worsening symptoms.

7. Heat Therapy

As PMS is marked by painful menstrual cramps that differ from person to person, heat therapy could offer some relief. Heat therapy can relax the uterine muscles, improve blood flow, and reduce cramps, making it one of the most effective non-drug options for managing menstrual discomfort. According to Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis (2025), randomised trials on heat therapy indicated that significant pain reduction and improved comfort can be offered from heating pads. Here are some practical tips to use heat therapy effectively:

Use a heating pad and place it on the lower stomach area or on the lower back for 15-20 minutes.

Avoid prolonged use, as it can cause burns; the temperature should be comfortable for direct skin contact.

Holistic Approach To PMS Management

When all these possible natural remedies are used, then there can be effective relief from PMS. But the higher incidence of menstrual disorders in the Indian population needs tailored and individualised care.

According to the Global Health Action report, which looked at two decades' worth of data, it showed a high prevalence of menstrual disorders (60 to 80%) among Indian women.

This means that poor dietary choices and physical activity can make a huge difference. But for those with disorders, people should seek gynaecological care for effective care.

Another way to take away the stigma and taboo from PMS is to build community health programmes in India that help everyone.

Natural remedies are effective, accessible, and can be made part of the daily routine. But the key is to be safe and consult a healthcare provider for proper guidance.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.