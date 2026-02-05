Can You Get Pregnant If You Have Endometriosis? Fertility Doctor Answers

Endometriosis represents a long-lasting gynaecological disorder which impacts approximately ten percent of women who are in their reproductive years. The condition occurs because endometrial tissue which normally lines the uterus grows beyond the womb into other body parts which include ovaries fallopian tubes pelvic lining and bowel. Women with endometriosis experience higher infertility rates yet they still have the ability to become pregnant. Some women with endometriosis achieve natural conception while others require medical help. The relationship between endometriosis and fertility needs personal assessment because it shows a complex interaction.

Can You Get Pregnant with Endometriosis?

Medical research establishes that women who experience endometriosis can still achieve pregnancy. Studies show that women with mild to moderate endometriosis have a 60 to 70 percent chance of achieving natural pregnancy. The difficulty of achieving pregnancy for women with endometriosis depends on their medical condition's severity and the specific body parts that the condition affects.

Many different factors determine how endometriosis affects fertility in women. Endometrial implants create inflammation which leads to pelvic environment changes that decrease both egg viability and sperm function and the chances of successful embryo implantation. Scar tissue and adhesions create pelvic anatomical changes which prevent egg and sperm meeting. Endometriomas which are ovarian cysts represent a form of endometriosis that diminishes both ovarian reserve and the quality of eggs produced by the ovaries.

The availability of data shows that fertility results range across a wide spectrum. Some women with extensive endometriosis conceive without difficulty while others with minimal disease face challenges when trying to become pregnant. The condition presents its most difficult challenge through its unpredictable nature.

Endometriosis and Assisted Reproduction

Women who face challenges with conception should consider assisted reproductive treatments that include ovulation induction and intrauterine insemination and in vitro fertilisation. IVF provides effective treatment for women who have moderate to severe endometriosis and blocked fallopian tubes because it circumvents the physical obstacles that the condition creates. Fertility assessment should begin through an early diagnosis which will establish the best treatment path to achieve successful results. Women who have endometriosis and want to become pregnant should receive tailored medical guidance instead of waiting for their assessment.

Are There Visible Symptoms of Endometriosis?

The most exasperating element of endometriosis occurs because its symptoms remain hidden from view and people tend to treat them as typical menstrual discomfort. Endometriosis lacks any physical symptoms that can provide definite proof of its existence as there are no visible body changes or external indicators. The body produces signals which people should recognize as essential to their well-being.

The most common symptom is pelvic pain, particularly pain that worsens around menstruation. The patient experiences severe and continuous pain which does not respond to conventional pain management methods. The patient experiences sexual pain which occurs during or after intercourse and this condition determines how they live their daily life and interact with other people.

The menstrual cycle brings forth various physical symptoms which manifest as extended menstrual bleeding, intermittent vaginal bleeding, and intense abdominal pain that disrupts regular life activities. Some women experience pain during bowel movements or urination, especially during their period, particularly when endometriosis affects the bowel or bladder. The condition results in chronic exhaustion and abdominal swelling which people describe as "endo belly," while patients experience gastrointestinal issues that include constipation and diarrhoea and nausea. The symptoms of this condition resemble those of irritable bowel syndrome, which leads to difficulties in reaching an accurate diagnosis.

Why Endometriosis Is Often Diagnosed Late

The average period needed for women to obtain their endometriosis diagnosis extends to multiple years. The process takes time because women experience different symptoms and imaging tests show normal results and people advise women to accept their painful periods as normal. Endometriosis can only be confirmed through laparoscopy which is a surgical method that involves minimal intrusion. The disease severity exists beyond what visible symptoms show to others. A woman may experience intense pain with only slight visible symptoms or she may have widespread endometriosis but display minimal signs of the condition.

Pregnancy and Endometriosis: What to Know

The condition of endometriosis remains unchanged during pregnancy because the hormonal changes of pregnancy only provide temporary relief to some women. The symptoms of endometriosis return after women give birth or when their menstrual cycles start again. Patients need to undergo either surgical or medical treatments which will be decided based on their current health status and their plans for having children.

Women gain control over their fertility and future health through three essential factors which include their knowledge of symptoms, their access to early medical assessment, and their active participation in reproductive health guidance.

(By Dr. Durga Vytla, Fertility Specialist, Nova IVF Fertility, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad)

