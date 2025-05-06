Nutritionist Addresses How 'Rising Stress' Incorporates Increase In PCOS

Polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS, is a widespread hormonal condition in women of reproductive age. It is characterised by irregular periods, excessive androgens, and ovarian cysts. PCOS can affect fertility, menstrual cycles, and general health, resulting in several symptoms like infertility, acne, excessive hair growth, and irregular periods. According to nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, several socioeconomic changes and lifestyle factors are responsible for the recent rise in PCOS frequency.

Ms Mukerjee claims in her latest Instagram post that women are taking the lead, succeeding, and creating, but they are also dealing with increased stress. This, in return, contributes to PCOS by subtly increasing cortisol and testosterone levels.

“Because PCOS isn't just hormonal—it's hormonal + lifestyle + stress,” she says in the caption.

In the video, the nutritionist emphasises that more women are entering the workforce and making financial contributions. This change promotes self-sufficiency and financial freedom.

Women may experience higher levels of stress as they balance greater responsibilities and obligations. Balancing work, school, family responsibilities, and social expectations can lead to high levels of stress.

Ms Mukerjee adds that stress causes the body to release more cortisol, a hormone linked to the "fight or flight" reaction. When cortisol levels are high, androgens (male hormones like testosterone) may rise.

The nutritionist says that PCOS is all about insulin resistance and high androgen levels.

Insulin resistance occurs when the body does not react well to insulin, and raises blood sugar levels. High androgen levels can further worsen insulin resistance.

So, stress increases the production of cortisol, and elevated cortisol can raise androgen levels, which can exacerbate PCOS symptoms.

Ms Mukerjee claims to assist women reclaiming balance while they take on the world by using an integrated strategy. These include “homoeopathy, nutrition, and emotional wellness.”

“Because progress shouldn't come at the cost of your health,” she concludes.

Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee previously shared her secret to weight loss for women struggling with PCOS. It is natural to struggle with weight loss if one is suffering from PCOS because “PCOS is all about hormonal imbalance,” she said at the time.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.