Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has warned of strict action against medical shops selling prescription drugs without a valid doctor's prescription. Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, Chennithala said the government has received information that some pharmacies are dispensing medicines meant for serious illnesses without prescriptions, allowing them to be misused for substance abuse. The Home Minister said medical shops across the state are under increased surveillance, and inspections will be intensified. He warned that no medicine requiring a doctor's prescription should be sold without one and that violators will face strict legal action.

"If any medical shop is involved in such practices, they should stop immediately. Police will take action against anyone selling prescription medicines without a doctor's note," he said.

Chennithala said he would discuss the issue with Health Minister K. Muraleedharan to strengthen enforcement and prevent the diversion of prescription medicines for abuse.

He also warned that attacks on police personnel during inspections would not be tolerated and said the government would act firmly against anyone obstructing enforcement.

Migrant Workers and Drug Trafficking

Referring to the drug trade in Perumbavoor, Chennithala said the town, which has a large migrant worker population, has also emerged as a hub for narcotics trafficking and substance abuse.

He clarified that not all migrant workers are involved in the illegal trade, but said a section of drug traffickers has been operating from the area. Police have cast their net wide to identify and arrest everyone involved in the network, irrespective of their background, he said.

The Home Minister also called for stricter provisions under the NDPS Act, saying those caught with small quantities of narcotic substances often secure bail or escape with relatively lenient punishment, reducing the law's deterrent effect.

Chennithala welcomed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's nationwide anti-drug campaign, saying coordinated action by both the Centre and the states is essential to tackle the growing drug menace.

"It is a good initiative that the Centre has launched a nationwide campaign against drugs. I congratulate Amit Shah for taking it up," he said.

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