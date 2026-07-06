Elite footballers spend countless hours perfecting their game, but one of the biggest factors behind peak performance happens away from the training ground. Erling Haaland, one of the world's most prolific footballers, has repeatedly spoken about prioritising sleep as a cornerstone of his recovery routine. The 25-year-old Norwegian striker's performance at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 has been incredible, and at least part of it is reportedly thanks to his sleep habits. Reports of him wearing blue-light-blocking glasses, limiting screen time, taping his mouth shut and maintaining a disciplined sleep schedule have sparked curiosity about whether these habits are worth adopting.

While social media often promotes "sleep hacks" as shortcuts to better health and athletic performance, sleep medicine experts say the real benefits come from consistency rather than quick fixes. Good-quality sleep is essential not just for professional athletes but also for anyone looking to improve physical health, mental sharpness and overall wellbeing.

According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), adults should aim for at least seven hours of sleep per night for optimal health, while athletes may benefit from even longer sleep durations depending on training intensity. Research also shows that adequate sleep improves reaction time, memory, immune function and emotional regulation, while chronic sleep deprivation increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, obesity and depression.

So, which parts of Haaland's sleep routine are backed by science, and which should be approached with caution?

Why Sleep Is A Performance Enhancer

"When top-level footballers like Erling Haaland say sleep is their biggest performance tool, it sort of lines up with what sports medicine has been saying for years," says Dr. Subrata Das, Lead Consultant and HOD - Internal Medicine, Aster Whitefield Hospital.

He explains that although training creates physical stress, "recovery, adaptation and the actual performance gains tend to show up mostly during sleep."

During deep sleep, the body undergoes several vital recovery processes. "In deep sleep, the body releases growth hormone, repairs muscle fibres, tops up glycogen reserves, balances inflammation, and 'locks in' motor skills picked up during training. That's one of the reasons athletes who consistently prioritise sleep often bounce back quicker and hold onto peak performance through those exhausting, packed seasons," says Dr. Das.

This aligns with evidence from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which recognises sleep as one of the most important components of athletic recovery and injury prevention.

Do Blue-Light Glasses Really Help?

One habit associated with Haaland is wearing blue-light-blocking glasses before bedtime. According to Dr. Das, "A few of Haaland's reported sleep routines also match up with research. Using blue-light-blocking glasses before bed and cutting down on screen time can help protect natural melatonin rhythms, so sleep onset becomes easier."

Blue light emitted by smartphones, tablets and laptops suppresses melatonin-the hormone that helps regulate the body's sleep-wake cycle. Reducing evening screen exposure may therefore help people fall asleep more easily.

He adds, "Keeping the bedroom clear of phones and notifications reduces mental arousal and avoids those little wake-ups, so the result is better sleep quality, not only more hours." Experts also recommend avoiding electronic devices before bedtime as part of good sleep hygiene.

What About Mouth Taping?

One of the more controversial wellness trends gaining popularity online is mouth taping during sleep. Despite widespread claims, experts urge caution. "That one habit which deserves some caution is mouth taping. While nasal breathing has recognised benefits, there is not quite enough top-tier evidence to nudge people to use mouth taping routinely, healthy individuals or athletes included," says Dr. Das.

He further warns: "It should not be used by anyone who has nasal blockage, allergies or undiagnosed sleep apnoa without getting medical advice first." Current scientific evidence remains limited, and sleep specialists caution against treating viral wellness trends as proven medical practices.

The Sleep Habits That Actually Matter

Rather than focusing on viral hacks, experts recommend building sustainable sleep habits. "The bigger lesson from athletes like Haaland is not really that some single sleep hack magically builds elite performance. It is more that the recovery routine stays consistent, day after day, no matter what," says Dr. Das.

"High-performing athletes treat sleep as a segment of training, not as leftover downtime."

For most people, he recommends:

Maintaining a consistent sleep schedule, even on weekends

Limiting screen exposure before bedtime

Exercising regularly

Getting 7-9 hours of quality sleep every night

"For most people, keeping a regular sleep schedule, reducing screen exposure in the evening, moving your body often, and aiming for seven to nine hours of proper sleep can still make real differences for physical health, mental sharpness and long-term wellbeing. This holds true even if you are not training like a professional footballer," he says.

When Poor Sleep Needs Medical Attention

Not every sleep problem can be solved with better habits. Dr. Das advises that anyone experiencing loud snoring, daytime fatigue or feeling unrefreshed despite adequate sleep should seek medical evaluation.

"If someone is having snoring, daytime lethargy or a feeling of incomplete sleep, they should meet a doctor and get evaluated for sleep apnea through a sleep study," he says. Obstructive sleep apnea is a common yet underdiagnosed condition that repeatedly interrupts breathing during sleep and is linked to high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke if left untreated.

He also recommends avoiding caffeine-containing beverages, including coffee, tea and soda, for around eight hours before bedtime, as caffeine can significantly reduce sleep quality and delay sleep onset.

Erling Haaland's commitment to sleep highlights an important truth: there is no substitute for consistent, restorative sleep. While habits like reducing evening screen exposure have scientific support, trendy practices such as mouth taping still require stronger evidence before they can be recommended widely.

Whether you're an elite athlete or someone juggling everyday responsibilities, prioritising regular sleep, limiting caffeine late in the day and seeking medical advice for persistent sleep problems are likely to have a far greater impact than chasing the latest viral sleep hack. Ultimately, better sleep isn't about perfection, it's about making recovery a daily priority.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 Has Mandatory Hydration Break: Athlete Hydration Do's And Don'ts

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.