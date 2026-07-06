Weight-loss injections have transformed the treatment of obesity and type 2 diabetes, offering benefits that go well beyond shedding kilos. These newer medicines, including GLP-1 receptor agonists and dual GIP/GLP-1 agonists, can improve blood sugar control, reduce appetite, support significant weight loss, and even lower the risk of heart and kidney complications in carefully selected patients. However, doctors stress that these injections are far from a "one-size-fits-all" solution. Before writing a prescription, specialists perform a detailed assessment to determine whether the treatment is appropriate, safe, and likely to benefit the patient. In a recent episode of NDTV Lifeline X Diabetes, Dr. Anoop Misra, Executive Chairman, Fortis C-DOC Hospital for Diabetes and Allied Sciences, explained that these medications require careful patient selection rather than being prescribed simply because someone wants to lose weight. Here are the key factors doctors evaluate before recommending weight-loss injections.

1. Your Body Weight And BMI

One of the first things doctors assess is your body mass index (BMI) and overall body composition. "Current weight according to height and age is a crucial factor," explains Dr. Misra. Excess body weight often increases the need for medical intervention because it directly affects blood sugar control and overall metabolic health. However, BMI alone doesn't tell the complete story. Many Indians develop type 2 diabetes despite having a relatively normal BMI because they carry excess visceral fat around internal organs. This means even non-obese patients may sometimes benefit, but only after a careful metabolic assessment.

2. Age Matters

Age also plays an important role when deciding treatment. Older adults may be more vulnerable to side effects such as excessive weight loss, muscle loss, dehydration, and digestive problems. Younger patients may tolerate treatment differently depending on their overall health and long-term diabetes management goals. Rather than using a fixed age cut-off, doctors individualise treatment according to the patient's physiological health.

Also read: Taking A Break? Study Finds Why Many GLP-1 Users Stop And Restart Their Medication

3. How Severe Is Your Diabetes?

Not everyone with diabetes requires injectable medicines. Doctors carefully evaluate:

HbA1c levels

Fasting blood glucose

Post-meal blood sugar

Duration of diabetes

Current medications

Overall glucose control

Patients whose diabetes remains poorly controlled despite lifestyle changes and oral medications may benefit from GLP-1-based injectables. For others, established medicines like metformin may continue to remain the most appropriate first-line treatment.

4. Existing Medical Conditions

Doctors also assess other illnesses before prescribing these medications. According to Dr. Misra, co-existing diseases significantly influence whether weight-loss injections are suitable. Patients with obesity-related complications, fatty liver disease, cardiovascular disease, or chronic kidney disease may derive additional benefits beyond blood sugar control. At the same time, certain gastrointestinal disorders, endocrine conditions, or other contraindications may make these injections unsuitable.

5. Your Overall Metabolic Health

The decision isn't based solely on weight. Doctors evaluate your complete metabolic profile, including:

Blood pressure

Cholesterol levels

Fatty liver

Waist circumference

Insulin resistance

Cardiovascular risk

Many Indian patients have what specialists describe as the "thin-fat" body type, where they appear lean but carry unhealthy amounts of visceral fat. In such individuals, metabolic health may be more important than body weight alone.

Also read: Beyond GLP-1: New 5-In-1 Compound More Effective Than Semaglutide For Diabetes And Weight Loss

6. Whether You Can Commit To Lifestyle Changes

Weight-loss injections are not magic bullets. "They are rooted in intensive lifestyle intervention," explains Dr. Misra. The medicines work best when combined with healthy eating, regular exercise, and long-term behavioural changes. Doctors often discuss:

Dietary habits

Physical activity

Protein intake

Sleep quality

Ability to attend follow-up appointments. Without these changes, the benefits of treatment may be limited.

7. Whether The Benefits Outweigh The Risks

Finally, doctors carefully weigh potential benefits against possible side effects. While many patients experience meaningful improvements in blood sugar and weight, the medicines may also cause:

Nausea

Vomiting

Constipation

Diarrhoea

Bloating

Muscle loss

Excessive weight loss in lean individuals. Rare complications, including gallbladder disease, pancreatitis, and dehydration, also require consideration. Patients who are already underweight, have severe gastrointestinal disease, or have certain medical contraindications may be advised against using these medicines. Weight-loss injections have opened a new chapter in diabetes care, offering benefits that extend beyond lowering blood sugar to improving heart health, reducing body weight, and protecting the kidneys in selected patients. However, these medications are powerful prescription drugs that require careful evaluation before they are started. Doctors don't prescribe them based on weight alone. Instead, they consider age, BMI, diabetes severity, existing health conditions, metabolic profile, lifestyle, and potential risks before deciding whether a patient is an appropriate candidate. As Dr. Misra emphasises, the safest and most effective approach is personalised treatment under the guidance of a diabetes specialist rather than self-medicating or following social media trends.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.