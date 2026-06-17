GLP-1 medications such as semaglutide and tirzepatide have changed how obesity and type 2 diabetes are treated. These drugs help people control appetite, improve blood sugar levels, and achieve weight loss. As their popularity has grown, researchers have become interested in understanding how people use these medications in real-world settings. A new study presented at ENDO 2026, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting, found that many people who stop taking GLP-1 medications eventually return to them.

Researchers found that treatment patterns are usually not a simple case of starting and stopping forever. Instead, many patients pause treatment and then restart it months later. The findings provide insight into the challenges people face while using these medications and may help healthcare providers identify patients who need support to stay on treatment. The study also highlights the importance of understanding why some patients discontinue therapy and what factors influence their decision to return.

Many Patients Return After Stopping

Sainikhil Sontha, M.S., a research associate at Boston University School of Public Health in Boston, Mass, said, "Our study asked two questions that haven't been well answered until now: How many people with type 2 diabetes taking GLP-1 medications actually stop using them? And how many restart them?"

The study analysed treatment patterns among people using GLP-1 medications and found that stopping treatment is relatively common. However, what surprised researchers was how many people eventually resumed therapy.

According to the findings, more than half of the patients who discontinued their medication restarted treatment within two years. About 41.5% returned to therapy within the first year alone. This suggests that many patients are not permanently leaving the medications but are instead taking temporary breaks before resuming treatment.

Researchers believe this stop-and-start pattern reflects the complexities of long-term weight management and diabetes care. Sontha said, "More than half of those who stopped restarted therapy within a year (41.5%), and nearly two-thirds did so within two years (58%). This suggests that for many patients, these medications aren't being abandoned permanently; use is more start-and-stop than most people assumed."

Why Do People Stop Taking GLP-1 Drugs?

Several factors were linked to higher rates of discontinuation. One of the most important was side effects. Patients who experienced nausea, stomach discomfort, or other gastrointestinal issues were significantly more likely to stop taking their medication. About 37% of those who discontinued treatment reported these side effects.

Financial and insurance-related challenges may also play a role. The study found that people covered by Medicaid or Medicare were more likely to discontinue treatment. Previous studies have also shown that medication costs, insurance barriers, and supply issues can make it difficult for patients to remain on therapy consistently.

In addition, some patients may stop because they feel they have achieved their weight-loss goals or believe they can maintain results without medication.

Newer Drugs Show Better Persistence

The type of GLP-1 medication being used also influenced whether patients stayed on treatment.

Researchers found that people taking newer medications were less likely to discontinue therapy. Patients using tirzepatide were 41% less likely to stop treatment compared with those taking older medications such as liraglutide. Similarly, semaglutide users were 28% less likely to discontinue therapy than users of older GLP-1 drugs.

These findings suggest that newer treatments may be easier for patients to stay on, possibly because of improved effectiveness, dosing schedules, or patient satisfaction.

Role Of Medical Support

The study also highlighted the importance of specialist care. Patients whose first GLP-1 prescription came from an endocrinologist were 10% less likely to discontinue treatment. This may be because specialists can provide more detailed guidance, closer monitoring, and better management of side effects. Healthcare providers may play an important role in helping patients understand what to expect from treatment and how to handle challenges that arise during therapy.

Why Staying On Treatment Matters

Researchers emphasized that consistent use of GLP-1 medications is important because many of their benefits depend on continued treatment. These drugs have been linked not only to weight loss and improved blood sugar control but also to protection against serious health problems, including heart and kidney disease. Stopping treatment too early may reduce these benefits.

"This research matters because consistent use of these medications is what produces their protective effects. Stopping early may mean missed opportunities to prevent heart attacks, kidney disease progression and other complications," Sontha added.

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