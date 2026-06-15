People with prediabetes who manage to bring their blood sugar levels back to a healthy range may significantly lower their risk of serious heart problems, according to a new study published in the journal The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology. Researchers from King's College London found that achieving remission of prediabetes was associated with a 58% lower risk of cardiovascular death or hospitalisation due to heart failure. The findings suggest that reversing prediabetes could play a major role in protecting long-term heart health. Prediabetes occurs when blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not high enough to be classified as type 2 diabetes. While many people think of prediabetes as a warning sign for future diabetes, experts say the condition itself is linked to an increased risk of heart disease and other health complications. The condition is extremely common worldwide. Researchers estimate that more than one billion people are living with prediabetes globally.

What Did The Study Find?

The research team reanalysed data from two major long-term studies:

The US Diabetes Prevention Program Outcomes Study (DPPOS)

The Chinese DaQing Diabetes Prevention Outcomes Study (DaQingDPOS)

Together, these studies followed people with prediabetes for decades while tracking their health outcomes. Researchers discovered that participants who successfully returned their blood sugar levels to the normal range experienced significant cardiovascular benefits. Compared with those who remained prediabetic, people who achieved remission had:

58% lower risk of cardiovascular death or hospitalisation for heart failure

42% lower risk of major cardiovascular events, including heart attack and stroke

The benefits remained visible decades later, suggesting that early blood sugar control may have long-lasting effects on heart health.

Also read: Diabetes And Prediabetes Linked To Susceptibility Of Severe Infection, Study Finds

Why Are These Findings Important?

The study challenges a common belief about prediabetes management. For years, doctors have encouraged people with prediabetes to adopt healthier lifestyles by exercising more, losing weight, and improving their diets. While these habits remain important for overall health, previous analyses of the same studies found that lifestyle interventions alone did not significantly reduce cardiovascular disease risk. Instead, the new research suggests that the key factor may be whether those lifestyle changes actually lead to normalisation of blood sugar levels.

According to lead author Dr. Andreas Birkenfeld, Reader in Diabetes at King's College London and University Hospital Tuebingen, simply delaying diabetes may not be enough. "This study challenges one of the biggest assumptions in modern preventative medicine. While lifestyle changes are unquestionably valuable, the evidence does not support that they reduce heart attacks or mortality in people with prediabetes. Instead, we show that remission of prediabetes is associated with a clear reduction in fatal cardiac events, heart failure, and all-cause mortality," he said.

How Can Prediabetes Be Reversed?

Experts say prediabetes remission is often achievable, particularly when identified early. Common strategies include:

Maintaining a healthy body weight

Following a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins

Reducing intake of processed foods and sugary beverages Engaging in regular physical activity Managing stress Getting adequate sleep Attending regular health check-ups

In some cases, doctors may also recommend medications to help manage blood sugar levels.

Also read: No Smoking, No Alcohol, No Obesity: Doctor Explains Heart Disease Causes In Healthy Individuals

A New Tool For Heart Disease Prevention?

Researchers believe the findings could reshape how doctors approach prediabetes treatment. Traditionally, cardiovascular prevention has focused on controlling major risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and smoking. The new study suggests that achieving prediabetes remission could become another important target. Prediabetes remission could establish itself alongside lowering blood pressure, cutting cholesterol and stopping smoking as a major prevention strategy that truly prevents heart attacks and deaths. The new research suggests that reversing prediabetes may do far more than prevent type 2 diabetes. People who return their blood sugar levels to the normal range could significantly reduce their risk of heart failure, heart attacks, stroke, and cardiovascular death. While more research is needed to understand exactly why these benefits occur, the findings highlight the importance of early detection, blood sugar management, and long-term metabolic health. For millions of people living with prediabetes, achieving remission may offer one of the most powerful ways to protect both their heart and overall health.

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