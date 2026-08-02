PCOS, or Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, is one of the most common hormonal conditions affecting women today. It can impact periods, fertility, metabolism and overall health. But its signs are not always obvious. Many women brush off symptoms like acne, hair fall, tiredness or sudden cravings as stress or a busy lifestyle. However, these could also point towards a hormonal imbalance.

While medical treatment is important, experts also believe that diet and lifestyle play a big role in managing PCOS symptoms. Eating balanced meals, staying active and maintaining a healthy weight can help improve hormone health over time.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has spoken about this in a new Instagram video. She says that common issues like acne, hair fall, fatigue and cravings may be signs that your hormones are out of balance.

She also points out that sudden weight gain and even kidney-related issues should not always be blamed on stress. According to her, "PCOS causes hormone imbalance which affects your entire body."

Talking about food, Agarwal explains that the right balance of nutrients can support hormonal health. She says, "The right balance of protein, fibre, healthy fats and sugar-friendly meals can make a huge difference."

At the same time, she reminds people that there is no one-size-fits-all approach. Every person's body is different, which is why she says a personalised nutrition plan may be needed to manage PCOS better.

This is not the first time Nmami Agarwal has spoken about PCOS. In an earlier post, she shared a few diet and lifestyle tips that may support women dealing with the condition. These included eating more protein and fibre, adding anti-inflammatory foods to daily meals, staying physically active with a mix of cardio and strength training, and limiting foods that may worsen inflammation.

As always, if you notice persistent symptoms or think you may have PCOS, it is best to consult a qualified doctor or registered dietitian before making major changes to your diet or treatment.