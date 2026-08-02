Acne is often seen as just a skin problem, but what is happening inside the body can play a big role too. Hormonal changes, inflammation, blood sugar spikes and even gut health can influence how your skin behaves. While no single food can completely cure acne, making healthier food choices may help support clearer skin over time.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has spoken about this in an Instagram post. She explains that persistent acne is often linked to hormonal spikes, systemic inflammation or gut imbalances, many of which can be affected by everyday eating habits. Instead of following strict diets, she suggests a few simple food swaps that may help nourish the skin from within.

Six Food Swaps For Healthier Skin

1. Swap Refined Grains For Low-GI Grains

According to Batra, foods made with refined flour can cause sharp blood sugar spikes. This may increase insulin levels and trigger excess oil production, which can worsen acne. Choosing low-glycaemic grains instead may help keep blood sugar more stable.

2. Replace Dairy With Unsweetened Plant Milk

Cow's milk contains IGF-1, a growth factor that may contribute to inflammation and acne in some people. The nutritionist recommends choosing unsweetened plant-based milk as an alternative if dairy seems to trigger your breakouts.

3. Skip Processed Snacks

Deep-fried and processed snacks can increase inflammation in the body. Instead, she suggests reaching for roasted chana, which provides protein, fibre and zinc. Zinc is an important mineral that supports skin repair and healing.

4. Choose Better Cooking Oils

Refined oils that are high in omega-6 fatty acids may increase inflammation when consumed in excess. Switching to healthier cooking fats and maintaining a balanced diet may support healthier skin.

5. Replace Sugary Drinks With Spearmint Tea

Sugary drinks not only add extra sugar to your diet but may also affect gut health. Batra says spearmint tea may help support hormone balance, particularly by helping manage androgen hormones that are often linked to acne.

6. Swap Ice Cream For Chia Seeds

Commercial ice cream combines two common acne triggers for some people – high sugar and dairy. Chia seeds, on the other hand, provide omega-3 fatty acids, fibre and important nutrients without causing the same sugar spike.

Clear skin is not about one miracle food or expensive skincare products. It is often the result of healthy daily habits, a balanced diet and looking after your body from the inside. Small food swaps, when followed consistently, may make a noticeable difference over time.