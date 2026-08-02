What you drink with dinner can be just as important as what you eat. While many people pay attention to their dinner plate, beverages are often overlooked. However, certain drinks consumed in the evening can interfere with digestion, trigger acid reflux, disturb sleep, and even affect blood sugar levels. The body naturally begins winding down after sunset. Drinking beverages that are high in sugar, caffeine, alcohol, or carbonation can work against this process, making it harder to fall asleep and leaving you feeling sluggish the next morning. So, which drinks should you think twice about having with dinner? Here's what experts recommend avoiding. Soft drinks are loaded with added sugar and empty calories. Drinking them with dinner can cause a rapid spike in blood sugar followed by a crash, particularly in people with diabetes or insulin resistance.

Sugary Soft Drinks

Carbonation may also increase bloating and stomach discomfort, especially after a heavy meal.

Energy Drinks

Energy drinks are among the worst choices during dinner because they often contain large amounts of caffeine, sugar, and stimulants. Having one in the evening may:

Delay sleep onset

Increase heart rate

Cause restlessness

Trigger acid reflux in some people

Even sugar-free versions may still contain enough caffeine to interfere with sleep.

Coffee

Although many people enjoy ending a meal with coffee, it may not be ideal after dinner. Caffeine can remain in the body for several hours, making it difficult to fall asleep. Coffee may also increase stomach acid production, which can worsen heartburn or acid reflux, particularly if consumed after a large meal. People who are sensitive to caffeine may experience these effects even from a small cup.

Strong Tea

Black tea and certain green teas also contain caffeine. While they contain less caffeine than coffee, drinking them close to bedtime may still reduce sleep quality and make it harder to achieve deep, restorative sleep. If you enjoy tea after dinner, herbal caffeine-free options may be a better choice.

Alcohol

Many people believe alcohol helps them sleep because it makes them feel drowsy. However, while alcohol may initially promote sleepiness, it often disrupts the second half of the sleep cycle. It can reduce REM sleep, increase nighttime awakenings, worsen snoring, and aggravate sleep apnoea. Alcohol may also irritate the stomach lining and increase acid reflux.

Packaged Fruit Juices

Fruit juices often appear healthy but many packaged varieties contain large amounts of added sugar and very little fibre. Without fibre to slow absorption, the sugar enters the bloodstream quickly, causing blood sugar fluctuations that may not be ideal before bedtime. Whole fruits are generally a healthier alternative.

Milkshakes And Dessert Drinks

Chocolate milkshakes, flavoured milk drinks, and dessert beverages are often rich in sugar, saturated fat, and calories. Having them after dinner may:

Slow digestion

Increase calorie intake

Promote weight gain over time

Trigger indigestion before sleep

These drinks are best enjoyed occasionally rather than as part of a nightly routine.

Carbonated Beverages

Sparkling beverages, including soda and fizzy drinks, may trap gas inside the digestive system. This can cause:

Bloating

Burping

Abdominal discomfort

Increased acid reflux

People with sensitive stomachs may notice these symptoms more prominently after dinner.

What Should You Drink Instead?

Choosing the right beverages can support both digestion and better sleep. Healthier evening options include:

Plain water

Warm water

Unsweetened herbal tea

Warm milk (if tolerated)

Buttermilk in moderation

Lemon water without added sugar

Staying hydrated without excess sugar or caffeine allows the digestive system to function more comfortably overnight.

Tips For Better Digestion After Dinner

Besides choosing healthier drinks, a few simple habits can also improve digestion:

Eat dinner at least two to three hours before bedtime.

Avoid overeating late at night.

Limit spicy and greasy foods if you're prone to acidity.

Take a short walk after dinner.

Stay hydrated throughout the day instead of drinking large amounts all at once during dinner. The drinks you consume with dinner can significantly influence digestion, sleep quality, and overall metabolic health. Soft drinks, alcohol, coffee, energy drinks, sugary juices, and carbonated beverages may increase bloating, disturb sleep, or worsen acid reflux. Replacing them with water or other low-sugar, caffeine-free beverages can help your body digest food more efficiently and support a more restful night's sleep.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.