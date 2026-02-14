Are You Getting Enough Deep Sleep? Understanding REM Sleep And Why It Matters

Sleep is one of the most important factors that has an impact on your overall health and well-being. The Sleep Foundation says that people who are 18 years and above should get at least 7 hours or more of sleep each night. When you sleep, your body undergoes restoration wherein it repairs cells, boosts the immune system, and balances hormones. Your brain also processes memories and clears out toxic waste when you sleep. Also, heart rate and blood pressure drops, relaxing the muscles and allowing the body to recover. There are different phases of sleep, and each of these phases have important functions. Read on to know more.

Understanding The Different Phases Of Sleep

There are four different stages of sleep. This includes three one for rapid eye movement (REM) sleep and three that form non-REM (NREM) sleep. The Sleep Foundation explains the stages as:

This is when the body starts to relax more deeply. Body temperature drops, muscles relax, and heart and breathing rate slow. Stage 3 (N3 or deep sleep): This is the deepest and more restorative sleep, which allows the body to recover and grow.

This is the deepest and more restorative sleep, which allows the body to recover and grow. Stage 4 (REM Sleep): This is where most dreaming occurs, brain activity increases, and the body becomes temporarily paralysed.

What Is REM Sleep?

REM, also known as Rapid Eye Movement, is when brain activity increases, which is as high as when you're awake. While brain activity is high, the body experiences a temporary paralysis of the muscles, with only two exceptions. This is the eyes and the muscles that control breathing. The Sleep Foundation says, "Even though they're closed, the eyes move rapidly, which is how this stage gets its name." REM is important for cognitive functions like memory, learning, and creativity.

When Does REM Sleep Happen?

In most cases, you enter REM sleep only when you've been asleep for about 90 minutes. As your sleep progresses, REM stages get longer. The first REM stage may last for a few minutes only, however, later stages can last for an hour. "In total, REM stages make up around 25% of sleep in adults," says The Sleep Foundation.

Benefits Of REM Sleep

1. Brain Function and Development

REM sleep helps in clearing out cellular waste to boost thinking and cognitive performance. It's crucial for newborns and children, who spend much of their sleep in this stage. This stage also helps to build neural pathways, strengthen synapses, and promote healthy brain maturation.

2. Dreaming

Most vivid dreams happen during REM sleep due to heightened brain activity similar to wakefulness. These dreams help spark creativity by forging new connections between ideas, helping in problem-solving and innovative thinking.

3. Emotional Processing

REM sleep helps to process emotions from your day, reducing their intensity and helping regulate mood. This lowers risks of anxiety, depression, and stress.

4. Memory Consolidation

Your brain reviews the day's learnings during REM, sorting and strengthening memories while getting rid of unnecessary ones. This sharpens working memory, supports learning, and enhances skills like problem-solving.

5. Wakefulness Preparation

REM ramps up brain and body activity toward morning, preparing you to wake refreshed and alert. It also protects your heart from sudden activity spikes upon waking up.

Ways To Increase Your REM Sleep

Consistent Sleep Schedule: Stick to the same bedtime and wake-up time daily, even during the weekends. This syncs your body's clock, letting REM cycles deepen later in the night. Relaxing Bedtime Routine: Wind down with calming activities like reading or light yoga 30-60 minutes before bed. Avoid stimulants as it signals your brain to shift into restorative REM phases. Limit Screens and Light: Cut blue light from phones or TVs at least an hour before sleep and use dim lights or filters. Darkness boosts melatonin, extending REM duration for better dreaming and recovery. Sleep Environment: Keep your bedroom cool (around 18-22 degree Celsius), dark, and quiet with blackout curtains or earplugs. A comfy setup reduces wake-ups, helping you get longer REM periods. Better Diet Choices: Eat foods like tart cherries, bananas, or almonds in the evening as they're rich in melatonin and magnesium. Skip caffeine after noon and heavy meals to avoid sleep disruptions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.