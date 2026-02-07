Mind Workouts That Boost Memory And Reduce The Chances Of Alzheimer's

Alzheimer's is a condition wherein there's protein buildup in the form of amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary tangles in the brain. This eventually causes brain cells to die over time and the brain to shrink. Alzheimer's disease is the most common cause of dementia. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2021, 57 million people had dementia worldwide and 60-70% of these cases were Alzheimer's disease. Alzheimer's Disease International says that the number of Alzheimer's cases will reach 139 million by 2050. There is no known cure yet for Alzheimer's, hence, it is important that you take necessary steps that can help reduce the chances of developing the disease.

Speaking to NDTV, Dr. Keni Ravish Rajiv, Senior Consultant - Neurology and Head of Epilepsy Service at Aster Whitefield Hospital, said, "As a doctor, I often get asked 'Is there anything I can actually do now to keep my memory sharp and prevent Alzheimer's?'. The short answer is: definitely." Dr. Ravish Rajiv also shared some practical, evidence-based strategies you can integrate into your life today to boost memory and reduce the chances of Alzheimer's.

Mind Workouts For Memory And Alzheimer's Disease

1. Targeted Cognitive Training

This isn't simply about mashing through some random puzzle apps on your phone. To get actual advantages, you have to go through a carefully arranged, repeated practice that puts your reasoning, memory, and processing speed to challenge.

The Evidence: Several large, scale controlled trials have shown that a very demanding cognitive training regime can improve memory in everyday life and result in significant reduction in the risk of dementia in the future when compared to control groups.

The Prescription: Aim for about 20-30 minutes for 3-5 days a week.

2. Aerobic Exercise: Medicine for the Brain

Physical activity is perhaps the most robust "brain medicine" we have available.

How it Functions: The Cardiovascular Element

Exercises like brisk walking, cycling, or swimming improves blood circulation in the body. By these means the brain is influenced due to the blood flow and there is production of neurotrophic factors which are proteins that help the development of the brain. Additionally, cardiovascular workouts can slow the progress of diseases that affect the blood vessels and in the end, may result in dementia.

The Prescription: Try to achieve at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week (roughly 30 minutes, 5 days a week).

3. Learn a New Skill

To form new connections in the brain, you have to move away from your comfort zone. It may be learning a new language, or learning a new instrument, or even studying photography.

The Benefit: Being bilingual and musically trained has been shown to offer a stronger "cognitive reserve," which means it takes longer for the pathology of Alzheimer's to affect your brain. Even if you consider it "late" in life, it's still a great workout for your brain's ability to pay attention and problem-solve.

The Prescription: Enroll in a class or use an online course with active practice for 30-60 minutes, several times a week.

4. Social "Mixing"

Socialising is a complex cognitive task. It requires you to interpret non-verbal signals, follow rapid conversation changes, and recall details, all of which exercise your planning and memory skills.

The Approach: Combine social interaction with an activity. Joining a choir, a book club, or a dance class offers a powerful "double dose" of social stimulation and cognitive challenge.

The Goal: Better social involvement is directly linked to a decreased risk of mild cognitive impairment.

5. The "Multimodal" Lifestyle Package

Major prevention trials (like the POINTER study) emphasise that a combined approach is far superior to trying just one of these things in isolation.

"The bigger picture is that these habits are most effective when you combine or 'stack' them together. One can add up regular physical activity, mental exercises, a healthy eating pattern such as the MIND diet, good sleep habits, and controlling blood pressure and diabetes, among other things. Not a single change functions in isolation, it is the combination that actually provides you with the best results over time," says Dr. Ravish Rajiv.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.