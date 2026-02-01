Mind Wandering While Studying? Try These 7 Hacks To Improve Attention Span

If you are someone who struggles while focusing on what is in front of you when you sit down to study, then you may have a short attention span. According to the American Psychological Association, students are suffering from the issue of their minds wandering while they are supposed to focus on their studies. The main problem was flagged based on a meta-analysis of over 10,000 participants that revealed that they faced problems with their attention spans when they focused on a single task for a prolonged period. The average attention span has dropped to less than one minute in 2024 and continues to decline due to various factors like excessive screen exposure and lack of physical activity. These factors directly impact lecture retention, study efficiency, and exam performance.

The main reason behind why students' minds wander is rooted in the cognitive load theory. When you have too much to focus on at a single time, your mind wanders to give itself a break. Other factors that may impact how focused your mind is can be fatigue (tiredness), distractions, and stress. To remedy the shrinking attention span issue, you can use certain hacks that are rooted in science to improve it.

7 Hacks To Improve Your Attention Span

1. Pomodoro Technique

A simple technique that involves using a timer to improve your attention span. This technique uses an alternating method of studying and rest for improving attention span. The pomodoro technique uses short bursts of study with breaks. The technique has become sought after, as it provides a break from studying and controls burnout. According to the Behavioural Sciences journal, which looked at the effectiveness of self-regulated, pomodoro, and flowtime break-taking techniques among students, promising results were found. Here are some practical ways to use it while studying:

You need to set a timer for 25 minutes and work on just one task during that time.

When the timer rings, you take a 5-minute break to relax, stretch, or grab water.

After doing this four times, you take a longer break (15-30 minutes).

2. Micro-Breaks

Taking micro-breaks helps improve attention span, reduce mental fatigue, and enhance learning outcomes. You need to keep in mind that cramming information while studying, just before the exams, can lead to cognitive overload. By planning your study schedule that takes micro-breaks into account, you can improve how well the information registers in your mind. According to Frontiers in Psychology, micro-breaks are proven to sustain concentration when you have to focus on getting a lot done within a short timespan. Here are some practical ways to schedule micro-breaks into your study schedule:

Make a checklist on paper and schedule small breaks every hour for a mental break.

You can do simple desk stretches, get water, or even exercise to utilise your micro-breaks.

To further enhance your study session, you can reward yourself after successfully completing it to boost your attention span.

3. Mindfulness And Meditation

The simple practice of sitting still in silence can improve your attention span. A meta-analysis that looked at mindfulness found that it significantly improves attentional control and reduces distraction. In order to effectively reduce wandering thoughts while focusing, it has become important to take a mindful pause that helps make it easier to pay attention. Here are some practical tips to make mindfulness and meditation a part of your routine as mentioned in a review:

As soon as you wake up, you need to sit in silence and practise a short meditation cycle.

It can even be 5 minutes long, but its results on day-to-day functioning can be felt when practised consistently.

4. Physical Activity

The human body is designed for movement that not only improves your attention span but also boosts blood flow and focus. According to Sports Medicine and Health Science, physical activity, when practised during movement breaks, helps improve attention span and learning outcomes. Here are some tips to make physical activity a part of your routine:

Start your day with movement; it helps release endorphins in the brain, boosting your mood throughout the day.

Select easily doable exercises for every day to consistently build a healthy workout routine.

5. Digital Detox

Digital detox is a sure-shot way to improve your attention span, as it gives your brain a break from the constant need to be mentally present. Through controlled digital screen exposure and minimising your phone and social media distractions, you can improve your attention span. According to the World Journal of Advanced Research and Reviews, practising digital detox consistently, especially if you are constantly on your phone, helps with improving emotional regulation and boosting productivity. The findings were based on the digital habits of young adults between the ages of 18 and 25 years, which proves that the population with the most social media usage can benefit from a digital detox. Here are the practical ways to get the benefits out of a digital detox:

Have screen-free days in a week to give your mind a break.

Always monitor your daily screen exposure and set a boundary for reducing mental fatigue.

6. Healthy Diet And Hydration

Consuming a healthy diet and having a well-hydrated body can make sure that your brain is ready for effective processing of information. A balanced, nutritious diet and consistent hydration are the fuel for focus and greatly impact your attention span. According to the International Journal of Academic Medicine and Pharmacy, a lack of water caused impaired attention spans in college students. So, eating right and hydrating can make a difference in your attention span. There are various ways to ensure you consume a healthy diet and hydrate consistently:

Make a meal plan and ensure you are eating as much as you are moving.

Your activity level should determine how much you are eating and include a variety of hydrating and seasonal foods for a balance.

Always keep drinking water handy to hydrate when you require it.

7. Sleep Hygiene

Practising daily habits that improve your sleep can help ensure your attention span is prolonged. There are various habits, like not staring at your phone before going to sleep, keeping your sleep environment clean, and much more, that determine how deep or restful your sleep cycle will be. According to the Sleep Foundation, you need to get at least seven to eight hours of undisturbed sleep to maintain your attention span. Here are some ways that you can improve your sleep hygiene:

Keep all digital devices and screens out of your bedroom, and make sure they are switched off.

Constant and sudden notifications pinging in the middle of the night can disrupt your sleep cycle.

Make sure your blue light exposure is measured and regulated based on the actual time you spend on digital screens.

Your attention span can be improved by including these simple hacks in your study schedule. To get the best results, practise consistently, and you can visibly feel the results for yourself.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.