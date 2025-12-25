Forgetting Names Isn't A Memory Flaw But How Brain Works, Explains Nutritionist

Neuroscience has some comforting news if you have ever forgotten someone's name shortly after meeting them: it is not a sign of memory loss, ageing, or negligence. The human brain is simply constructed to prefer meaning over labels, according to memory experts.

In a recent Instagram post, nutritionist Pooja Makhija explains why many people forget names very immediately after being introduced — and why it might not be a terrible thing at all.

Pooja informs viewers that forgetting someone's name is a reflection of how the human brain is structured to emphasise meaning over labels rather than a symptom of bad memory, negligence, or ageing.

“Do you forget a person's name just as soon as you're introduced to them? If you're like me, stop scrolling,” Pooja begins, before diving into the neuroscience behind name recall.

She claims that, particularly in a first encounter, the brain is made to retain information that has emotional significance rather than random facts like names. “Your brains are designed to remember meaning, not labels,” Pooja says.

According to the nutritionist, the brain concentrates its efforts on examining facial expressions, emotions, and general safety signs when we first meet someone.

“Your brain is using brain power to recall a name, which is just arbitrary information that holds no emotion or intention at first meeting,” Pooja explains.

As a result, the brain categorises names as “low-value data” and often discards them.

Pooja cites studies from memory researchers that indicate people who regularly forget names tend to retain emotional content better. “Their brain remembers what was spoken, how it felt and whether it mattered,” she notes.

Storing names is cognitively expensive because names are arbitrary and lack logical associations. “There's no real reason or logic behind why someone is called Pooja or Ekta,” Pooja explains, supporting the notion that memory strengthens when emotion is attached to information.

“Forgetting names is often mislabelled as inattention or poor memory. In reality, it reflects how the hippocampus and prefrontal cortex prioritise information,” Pooja further mentions in the caption below.

Additionally, the nutritionist disputes the widespread belief that being able to recall names is a measure of social skills or intellect. According to Pooja, those who can recall names with ease and make an impression on others at social events often forget the actual topic of the conversation.

“So, they may remember the tag, but the substance was lost,” she adds.

Finally, Pooja reframes name-forgetting as a strength rather than a weakness. She underlines that forgetting names does not indicate disrespect, negligence, or mental decline. Rather, it represents a brain that values meaning more than minute facts.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.