From US To Delhi: Techie Says Move Helped Him Save 90% Salary

A software engineer has sparked a massive online debate after revealing why he quit his high-flying role at Microsoft in the United States to return home to India. Ujjwal Chadha, an AI Engineering Lead, shared his journey on social media, claiming the move allowed him to trade "visa anxiety" for a life of luxury and family time.

The Power of Purchasing Power

Mr Chadha explained that while a salary of $250,000 provides a comfortable middle-class life in Seattle, the same amount goes significantly further in Delhi. He described the shift in purchasing power as a "superpower" that allowed his savings rate to climb to 90 percent.

By moving back to India, he was able to reduce his rent costs by 80 percent. He noted that he no longer needs to check prices on menus and has been able to invest in a family home, something he referred to as "dynasty wealth."

I left my job as a Developer at Microsoft in US, and moved to India for a remote job opportunity.



It changed my life for better:



1. The "PPP" Superpower: In Seattle, $250k is "comfortable."



In Delhi, it is "Dynasty Wealth" (Family House). My rent dropped 80%. My savings rate… — Ujjwal Chadha (@ujjwalscript) February 9, 2026

Quality of Life and Personal Time

Beyond the financial gains, the move has drastically altered his daily routine. Mr Chadha highlighted the "time dividend" he gained by escaping long commutes and the isolation of American winters.

His new lifestyle in India includes:

Family Connection: Daily evening tea with his parents.

Domestic Support: Employing a cook and a driver to handle daily chores.

Wellness: Replacing "frozen dinners" with fresh, home-cooked meals.

Career Growth Without Borders

Addressing critics who might see the move as a step back, Mr Chadha insisted he has actually "stepped up" in his career. He argued that remote work removes the constant stress of visa regulations, allowing him to focus entirely on building products and pursuing his own entrepreneurial ideas.

He concluded by stating that his departure from the US was not a move toward retirement, but a decision to finally start living.