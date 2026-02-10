Advertisement
From US To Delhi: Techie Says Move Helped Him Save 90% Salary

An AI engineer explains how moving from a top-tier US tech role back to India boosted his savings by 90 percent and improved his mental well-being.

Read Time: 2 mins
Ujjwal Chadha prefers India over US for family and social life.

A software engineer has sparked a massive online debate after revealing why he quit his high-flying role at Microsoft in the United States to return home to India. Ujjwal Chadha, an AI Engineering Lead, shared his journey on social media, claiming the move allowed him to trade "visa anxiety" for a life of luxury and family time.

The Power of Purchasing Power

Mr Chadha explained that while a salary of $250,000 provides a comfortable middle-class life in Seattle, the same amount goes significantly further in Delhi. He described the shift in purchasing power as a "superpower" that allowed his savings rate to climb to 90 percent.

By moving back to India, he was able to reduce his rent costs by 80 percent. He noted that he no longer needs to check prices on menus and has been able to invest in a family home, something he referred to as "dynasty wealth."

Quality of Life and Personal Time

Beyond the financial gains, the move has drastically altered his daily routine. Mr Chadha highlighted the "time dividend" he gained by escaping long commutes and the isolation of American winters.

His new lifestyle in India includes:

  •  Family Connection: Daily evening tea with his parents.
  •  Domestic Support: Employing a cook and a driver to handle daily chores.
  •  Wellness: Replacing "frozen dinners" with fresh, home-cooked meals.

Career Growth Without Borders

Addressing critics who might see the move as a step back, Mr Chadha insisted he has actually "stepped up" in his career. He argued that remote work removes the constant stress of visa regulations, allowing him to focus entirely on building products and pursuing his own entrepreneurial ideas.

He concluded by stating that his departure from the US was not a move toward retirement, but a decision to finally start living.

