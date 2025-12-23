7 Mistakes That Are Secretly Hampering Your Gut-Brain Axis

If you have even had a 'gut feeling,' it isn't wrong; there's a connection. While your brain communicates with all body parts through nerves, your gut and brain are often called besties as they are interconnected for various factors, from physical to emotional. In medical terms, the gut-brain axis is a complex communication network linking the gastrointestinal system and the brain. This connection enables the gut to influence mental states and vice versa, impacting everything from mood and cognition to physical health.

The gut houses a vast network of neurons and is home to trillions of microbes, which produce neurotransmitters and other chemicals that communicate with the central nervous system. These interactions can affect various bodily functions, like digestion, immune response, and even emotional health.

Several factors can disrupt the gut-brain axis, leading to a cascade of negative health effects. Recently, Dr. Saurabh Sethi, popularly known as the gut doctor, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shared a detailed Instagram post mentioning a few common mistakes that can disturb the gut-brain axis.

Mistakes that negatively affect the gut-brain axis

1. Eating too close to bedtime

Consuming meals late at night can delay gastric emptying, leading to reflux and poor sleep quality. It's advisable to have dinner at least three hours before sleep to allow the gut to rest.

2. Scrolling before bed

The blue light emitted by screens inhibits melatonin production, which disrupts sleep and the natural rhythms of gut microbiota. It's beneficial to power down devices 60 minutes before bedtime to promote better sleep hygiene.

3. No caffeine after 2 PM

Caffeine has a half-life of 5-6 hours, meaning that even a late afternoon coffee can interfere with REM sleep and impede gut repair. Switching to herbal tea or water after lunch can mitigate these effects.

4. Using alcohol as a sleep aid

While alcohol may induce sleep initially, it disrupts deeper sleep stages and negatively affects the gut barrier's integrity. It's best to avoid alcohol at least three hours before bed or refrain from it entirely for improved gut health and overall well-being.

5. Sleeping at random times

The body's gut microbes operate on a circadian rhythm. Irregular sleep patterns can lead to microbial imbalances and inflammation. Establishing consistent sleep and wake times is crucial for maintaining a healthy gut-brain axis.

6. Overheating at night

A high sleeping environment can lead to fragmented sleep and increased cortisol levels, which can disrupt digestion. Keeping the room cool, ideally between 65-68 degrees Fahrenheit, helps promote better sleep quality.

7. Ignoring stress before bed

Elevated stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline can delay digestion and alter gut-brain signals. Engaging in a few minutes of deep breathing or relaxation exercises before bed can help mitigate these effects.

In conclusion, prioritising better sleep hygiene and managing lifestyle factors can lead to improved gut health, enhanced mood, and overall well-being. Understanding and caring for the gut-brain axis is essential for both mental and physical health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.