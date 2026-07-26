Gut health has become a major focus in conversations about healthy ageing. Your gut does much more than support digestion. It can influence your muscles, brain and immune system. Now, Dr Vishakha has explained the link between gut and muscle, revealing why maintaining a healthy gut becomes even more important after 40. The expert also discussed its links to chronic inflammation, Alzheimer's disease and the long-term impact of excessive antibiotic use on the gut microbiome.

In a video shared on Instagram, Vishakha said, "If your gut is in poor health, then you're not going to absorb your macros and your micros well, which can actually then lead to sarcopenia and frailty."

Can Your Gut Bacteria Influence Alzheimer's Disease?

The doctor said, "Yes," adding, "There is increasing evidence to show that your poor gut health causes not only systemic inflammation but also neuroinflammation."

What Is Inflammation And What Does Your Gut Have To Do With It?

Inflammation is a chronic, low-grade systemic infection. So when that happens, you get inflammation and it impacts every single system of your body. "From your brain to your cardiovascular health to autoimmune conditions like scleroderma and psoriasis, we see this very, very often at the clinic," she added.

Can Antibiotics Permanently Damage Your Microbiome?

A lot of recovery of the microbiome happens post-antibiotic, even if you've taken an antibiotic course. The problem is when you take too many antibiotics.

"When you're taking it four times a year and five times a year, then we have seen that not only does it take many, many months, but even the pathogenic, bad bacteria then are not replaced by the good ones. So don't indiscriminately take antibiotics," she advised.

Looking after your gut through a balanced diet and avoiding unnecessary antibiotics plays an important role in supporting long-term health and healthy ageing.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.