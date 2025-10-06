Reduce Inflammation Naturally With These Diet And Lifestyle Modifications

Inflammation is a natural response of the body's immune system to injury, infection, or harmful stimuli. It serves as a protective mechanism aimed at healing damaged tissues and fighting off pathogens. However, you may have heard that inflammation can be detrimental to your health. This often refers to chronic inflammation.

Inflammation can be classified into two types: acute and chronic. Acute inflammation is a short-term response that occurs immediately after an injury or infection. In contrast, chronic inflammation occurs when the inflammatory response persists for an extended period, often without a clear cause. It can manifest as low-grade inflammation that may go unnoticed. Chronic inflammation can be harmful as it can lead to various health issues over time.

The harmful effects of chronic inflammation

When inflammation is prolonged, your body's inflammatory response can eventually start damaging healthy cells, tissues, and organs. Over time, this can lead to tissue damage. These factors can collectively increase the risk of several chronic diseases, including heart disease, type-2 diabetes, cognitive decline, dementia and even cancers.

Chronic inflammation plays a significant role in obesity and metabolic syndrome. It can disrupt insulin signalling, leading to insulin resistance and complications like type-2 diabetes.

While inflammation is a part of the immune response, chronic inflammation can cause dysregulation, leading to a weakened immune system. This increases susceptibility to infections and slows down recovery.

How to manage inflammation

Your diet and lifestyle choices can have both positive and negative impacts on managing the body's inflammation. While eating an unhealthy diet, chronic stress, poor sleep, obesity, lack of physical exercise and smoking can trigger inflammation, eating certain foods, staying physically fit, and many other healthy practices can help manage inflammation naturally. Here are some natural ways to deal with inflammation.

1. Eat right:

What to eat- Anti-inflammatory foods, including:

Fruits and vegetables: Berries, leafy greens (spinach, kale), tomatoes, broccoli, and cherries

Healthy fats: Extra virgin olive oil, avocados, nuts (almonds, walnuts), and seeds (flaxseeds, chia seeds)

Fatty fishes: Sources of omega-3 fatty acids like salmon, mackerel, and sardines

Whole grains: Oats, brown rice, quinoa, and whole wheat products

Spices: Ginger, turmeric, and garlic

Dark chocolate

Green tea

What to avoid- Minimise intake of refined sugars, trans fats, and processed foods that can exacerbate inflammation.

2. Regular exercise:

Engaging in regular physical activity helps reduce inflammation levels. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week, such as brisk walking, swimming, or cycling. Staying physically active also helps maintain a healthy weight, which contributes to reducing inflammation.

3. Stress management:

Chronic stress can contribute to inflammation. Incorporate stress management techniques such as mindfulness, meditation, yoga, and deep-breathing exercises to manage both stress and inflammation.

4. Adequate sleep:

Prioritise quality sleep, as sleep deprivation can increase inflammatory markers and disrupt immune function. Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep per night.

5. Maintain a healthy weight:

Excess body weight, especially visceral fat, is linked to increased inflammation. Achieving and maintaining a healthy weight can help reduce inflammation levels.

6. Stay hydrated:

Drinking plenty of water supports overall health and helps flush out toxins that can contribute to inflammation.

7. Supplements:

Certain supplements, such as omega-3 fatty acids, curcumin (from turmeric), and probiotics, can have anti-inflammatory effects. Consult with a healthcare provider before starting any supplement regimen.

By making these lifestyle adjustments, you can effectively manage inflammation and improve your overall health. However, if you are experiencing persistent or severe inflammation, seek medical assistance to rule out underlying conditions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.