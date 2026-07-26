Many of us have had that moment. You walk into a room and suddenly forget why you went there. Or you open your phone to do something important but end up scrolling without remembering the original task. While occasional forgetfulness is normal, poor sleep, stress, long screen hours and an unhealthy diet can leave your brain feeling slow and foggy.

Brain fog is not a medical condition, but it is a common feeling. It can make it harder to focus, remember things, or stay mentally sharp. The good news is that small lifestyle changes, along with a balanced diet, may help support brain health over time.

Nutritionist Recommends A Herbal Drink For Brain Fog

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared an Instagram post on the topic. She suggests a simple herbal drink that she says may help improve focus and reduce brain fog when paired with healthy daily habits.

According to Batra, there are three common reasons why the brain may feel less sharp:

Sluggish circulation: This may reduce the steady supply of oxygen and glucose to brain cells.

This may reduce the steady supply of oxygen and glucose to brain cells. Neurotransmitter burnout: Long-term stress can affect acetylcholine, a brain chemical linked to learning and memory.

Long-term stress can affect acetylcholine, a brain chemical linked to learning and memory. Cellular inflammation: Poor sleep and too much sugar may slow down mental processing.

She then shares her brain-sharpening drink, made with:

½ tsp Brahmi powder

¼ tsp Ashwagandha powder

½ tsp dried rosemary leaves

½-inch fresh ginger, sliced

1.5 cups water

How To Brew It

Boil 1.5 cups of water with fresh ginger. Turn off the heat and add Brahmi, Ashwagandha, and rosemary. Cover the pot and let it steep for five minutes. Strain and drink it warm.

Lovneet Batra recommends having the drink on an empty stomach in the morning for better focus and mental energy. She also suggests drinking it around 4 pm to beat the afternoon slump and refresh the mind.

The nutritionist also shares two simple daily habits. "Practice Nasya with two drops of warm A2 ghee in each nostril after waking," she writes. She also advises avoiding late-night scrolling, saying blue light can affect memory storage and reduce attention span.

Along with the drink, Lovneet Batra recommends adding soaked walnuts and almonds, which are rich in vitamin E, and pumpkin seeds, which provide zinc and magnesium that support healthy nerve function.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.