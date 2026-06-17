Many common health concerns are often influenced by everyday habits that go unnoticed. Certain lifestyle choices can worsen symptoms and make recovery more challenging. Dr Vishakha recently highlighted some of the most common habits people should avoid for a healthier life.

In a post shared on Instagram, she writes, "You don't always need more supplements, more tests, or more medications. Sometimes, you simply need to stop doing the one thing that's silently making your health worse."

Habits to avoid for better health

Obesity: Focusing only on calories instead of macros

Counting calories without looking at protein, carbs and fat often leads to low protein intake and high hunger. Focus on getting enough protein and fibre first, then fit the rest into your calorie goal.

Hypothyroid: Low-calorie diets and crash dieting

Very low calorie intake signals stress to your body and can slow thyroid hormone production. Prioritise consistent meals and adequate protein. Work with a doctor before cutting calories sharply.

Fatty liver: Consuming smoothies and juice

Fruit smoothies and juices pack a lot of fructose with little fibre. Whole fruit in moderation is infinitely better.

Bloating: Eating very quickly and not chewing properly

Rushing meals means swallowing air and large food pieces that are harder to digest. It also bypasses the early satiety signals your brain needs.

Hairfall: Low-protein diets

When protein intake is too low, the body diverts and takes it from your hair growth. Consume 1.2–1.6g of protein per kg of body weight daily to maintain an adequate level.

Prediabetes: Frequent snacking throughout the day

Constant snacking keeps insulin elevated and reduces insulin sensitivity over time. It also makes it harder to control total calorie intake.

Anxiety: Excess caffeine plus doom scrolling

High caffeine raises cortisol and adrenaline, while scrolling negative news keeps the nervous system in a heightened state. Try capping caffeine earlier in the day and setting time limits for phone usage.

Acne: Excess sugar and poor sleep

High sugar intake spikes insulin and IGF-1, which can increase oil production and inflammation. Poor sleep disrupts hormones and skin repair. Cut back on sugary drinks and processed snacks and aim for 7-9 hours of consistent sleep.

PCOS: Late-night eating and doing only cardio

Eating late can worsen insulin resistance. Relying only on cardio without strength training also misses a chance to improve insulin sensitivity and body composition.

Gut imbalance: Taking antibiotics without probiotics

Antibiotics kill both harmful and beneficial gut bacteria. Ask your doctor about timing probiotics and eating fermented foods afterwards.

Brain fog: Poor sleep and irregular routines

Sleep is when the brain clears waste and consolidates memory. Irregular sleep-wake times disrupt circadian rhythms and focus. Stick to a consistent sleep schedule, limit screens before bed and get morning sunlight to help reset your cycle.

Small changes to these daily habits add up over time and better health usually starts with what you do most often.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.