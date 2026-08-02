Starting the day off on a healthy note can be one of the toughest things to achieve. With the hurry to get to work, go to the gym or any other task, we may opt for some greasy carb-heavy food or just drink a lot of coffee to feel energised. A few simple hacks are just what you need to start your day on a healthy note. In a recent video, nutritionist Deepsikha Jain shared that she begins her day with just three drinks on an empty stomach.



Nutritionist's Three-Drink Hack For A Healthy Morning

She says that the first thing she does after waking up is drinking a glass of water at 6 AM. Since the body is dehydrated after sleep, even having 250 ml of water can help replenish fluids.



The second thing Deepsikha Jain tries is a source of fat-first such as a teaspoon of virgin coconut oil. Fat-first is an approach to manage blood sugar levels by consuming a small amount of healthy fat instead of protein or carbs. The nutritionist says that having a teaspoon of virgin coconut oil makes her less hungry or cranky throughout the day.



The third and final drink that she recommends will resonate with caffeine lovers. Coffee to stay alert and focused. The drink increases cortisol levels by 30 to 40 per cent. It also improves gut health, according to her.





According to the health expert, just having these three drinks on an empty stomach can leave you feeling more alert.



Morning Habits For Better Health

In a video last month, Deepsikha Jain has talked about simple morning habits that people can change. This includes drinking water the first thing after waking up and consuming coffee with fat first. This reduces inflammation, improves gut lining and cures constipation.



Deepsikha Jain also recommends sitting in the sun for 10 minutes to improve cortisol levels. This will make you feel more focused over the rest of the day. She advises consuming a savoury high protein and fat breakfast. This can improve blood sugar levels and metabolism

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