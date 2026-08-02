MasterChef India winner and celebrity chef Pankaj Bhadouria recently opened up about her cancer journey and the physical changes she experienced during chemotherapy, bringing attention to a reality that many patients silently endure. While chemotherapy remains one of the most effective cancer treatments, it can also affect healthy cells in the body, leading to a range of temporary side effects that vary from person to person. Hair loss is one of the most recognised effects of chemotherapy, but many patients are surprised to learn that treatment can also affect the skin, nails, mouth, digestive system, and overall energy levels. Experts say understanding these changes in advance can help patients prepare better and seek timely medical support instead of suffering in silence.

Why Does Chemotherapy Cause Side Effects?

Chemotherapy works by destroying rapidly dividing cancer cells. However, it can also affect healthy cells that divide quickly, such as those in the hair follicles, skin, mouth lining, bone marrow, and digestive tract. As a result, patients may experience several side effects during treatment.

The intensity of these effects depends on factors such as the type of chemotherapy drugs used, dosage, duration of treatment, the type of cancer, and an individual's overall health.

How Does Chemotherapy Affect The Skin?

According to Dr. Amish Vora, Director - Medical Oncology, H.O.P.E Oncology, New Delhi, skin-related changes are among the common side effects of chemotherapy.

"Skin can also be affected by chemotherapy as it can become dry, irritated, itchy, or prone to rashes and discoloration. Sensitivity to sunlight and changes in the nails may also occur in some individuals. Gentle skin care products, frequent moisturising, regular sunscreen use, and promptly reporting any skin changes to the oncologist can help patients manage these symptoms," he says. Although these skin changes are usually temporary, they can affect a patient's comfort and confidence during treatment.

Other Common Side Effects Of Chemotherapy

Besides skin problems, chemotherapy may also cause:

Hair loss or thinning

Fatigue

Nausea and vomiting

Loss of appetite

Mouth ulcers

Taste changes

Increased risk of infections

Easy bruising or bleeding

Diarrhoea or constipation

Tingling or numbness in the hands and feet (peripheral neuropathy)

Not everyone experiences all these symptoms, and many can be managed effectively with medications and supportive care.

How Can Patients Care For Their Skin During Chemotherapy?

Experts recommend following a gentle skincare routine throughout treatment. Some useful tips include:

Apply fragrance-free moisturisers several times a day.

Use mild, soap-free cleansers instead of harsh soaps.

Wear broad-spectrum sunscreen whenever stepping outdoors.

Avoid prolonged sun exposure.

Stay well hydrated.

Avoid very hot showers that can worsen dryness.

Inform your oncologist immediately if you notice severe rashes, blisters, or signs of infection.

These simple measures can reduce discomfort and help protect the skin barrier during treatment.

Why Is Personalised Cancer Treatment Important?

Cancer treatment is rarely one-size-fits-all. Doctors emphasise that every patient's treatment plan depends on several factors, including the type, stage, and characteristics of the cancer. Dr. Pooja Babbar, Consultant & Unit Head, Medical Oncology, Fortis Hospital Manesar, says even seemingly small differences in a tumour can significantly influence treatment decisions.

"Even a tiny invasive component can drastically shift the treatment protocol. This highlights the absolute necessity of a multidisciplinary approach that includes surgical, medical, and radiation oncologists to ensure personalised treatment choices," she explains.

A multidisciplinary team helps determine the most appropriate combination of surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, or hormonal therapy based on each patient's condition.

Does Every Patient Experience The Same Side Effects?

Side effects differ widely from one individual to another. Some patients continue their daily routines with only mild fatigue, while others may experience more noticeable symptoms that require additional medications or temporary treatment adjustments. Modern oncology care also includes supportive treatments that help reduce nausea, improve appetite, manage pain, treat infections, and minimise other chemotherapy-related complications.

When Should Patients Contact Their Doctor?

Patients undergoing chemotherapy should seek immediate medical advice if they experience:

Fever of 100.4 degree F (38 degree C) or higher

Severe skin rash or blistering

Persistent vomiting

Difficulty breathing

Severe diarrhoea

Uncontrolled pain

Bleeding that does not stop

Signs of infection such as redness, swelling, or pus

Early medical attention can prevent complications and improve treatment outcomes. Pankaj Bhadouria's openness about her chemotherapy journey serves as a reminder that cancer treatment often involves physical as well as emotional challenges. While chemotherapy can cause side effects such as dry skin, rashes, fatigue, and hair loss, most of these can be managed with timely medical care and supportive treatment. Experts stress that patients should never hesitate to discuss new symptoms with their oncology team, as personalised care and a multidisciplinary approach remain key to improving both treatment outcomes and quality of life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.