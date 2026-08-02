Actor Rashmika Mandanna has reportedly suffered a hip injury while rehearsing an energetic dance sequence, putting the spotlight on a type of sports-related injury that is more common than many people realise. While celebrities often perform physically demanding action scenes and dance routines, hip tendon injuries can affect anyone from athletes and dancers to gym-goers and even people who make a sudden awkward movement during daily activities. The hip is one of the body's strongest and most stable joints, but it also relies on several muscles and tendons to support movement, balance, and flexibility. When these tendons are overstretched, strained, or torn, they can cause significant pain and make even simple activities like walking, climbing stairs, or sitting uncomfortable. So, how serious are hip tendon injuries, how long does recovery usually take, and when is surgery needed? Here's what experts say.

What Is A Hip Tendon Injury?

Hip tendons are strong bands of connective tissue that attach muscles to the hip bone, allowing the joint to move smoothly. A hip tendon injury occurs when one or more of these tendons become overstretched, partially torn, or completely ruptured.

According to Dr. Rakesh Nair, Consultant Knee Replacement Surgeon at Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur, hip tendon injuries commonly occur due to sudden twisting movements, excessive stretching, direct impact, or repetitive strain on the hip joint. "Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently hurt her hip while performing an energetic dance, which exposed a lesser-known side of the performing industry its toll on the body's delicate musculoskeletal system. Hip tendon injuries are commonly caused by the overextension or tearing of tendons responsible for attaching muscles to the hip bone. A sudden twist, strain, or direct impact can result in these injuries," he explains.

How Long Does Recovery Usually Take?

The recovery period depends entirely on how severe the injury is. Dr. Nair says that mild tendon strains usually recover within two to six weeks, provided the individual gets adequate rest and avoids activities that place stress on the injured hip. Partial tendon tears generally require a much longer recovery period. "Most of the time, a tendon that has been torn partially needs at least six to twelve weeks of treatment and rehabilitation after the injury is diagnosed and an appropriate treatment plan is started," he says. However, recovery becomes significantly longer if the tendon is completely torn.

"In cases involving a complete tendon tear or where the tendon has detached from the bone, surgery is often required. This is followed by several months of physiotherapy before the patient can safely return to high-impact activities such as dancing or sports," Dr. Nair adds.

What Are The Symptoms Of A Hip Tendon Injury?

A hip tendon injury may not always cause severe pain immediately. Some people initially experience mild discomfort, which gradually worsens over the following days. Common symptoms include:

Pain around the hip or groin

Difficulty walking or climbing stairs

Swelling around the hip

Reduced range of motion

Weakness while lifting the leg

Pain during twisting movements

Difficulty sitting or standing for long periods

Tenderness around the affected area

Ignoring these symptoms and continuing strenuous activities may worsen the tear and delay recovery.

How Are Hip Tendon Injuries Treated?

Treatment depends on the extent of tendon damage. Initially, the primary goal is to reduce pain, swelling, and inflammation. According to Dr. Nair, this usually includes:

Resting the affected hip

Applying ice packs

Avoiding activities that increase pain

Taking prescribed pain-relieving medication if needed

Once the pain starts improving, rehabilitation becomes the most important part of recovery. "When regeneration starts taking place, physiotherapy guided by a trained physiotherapist becomes essential to restore hip movement and strengthen the muscles surrounding the joint," he explains.

Why Is Physiotherapy So Important?

Many patients assume that once the pain reduces, the injury has healed. However, experts warn that this is one of the biggest mistakes people make. The tendon continues to recover even after symptoms improve, making structured rehabilitation essential. Dr. Nair explains that rehabilitation is a gradual and carefully monitored process.

"The physiotherapist helps patients regain movement, strength, balance, and full function of the hip joint step by step. Recovery cannot be rushed because doing too much too soon increases the chances of re-injury," he says.

Physiotherapy may include stretching exercises, muscle strengthening, balance training, gait correction, and gradual return-to-activity programmes depending on the severity of the injury.

When Is Surgery Needed?

Not every hip tendon injury requires surgery. Most mild strains and even many partial tears respond well to conservative treatment involving rest, medication, and physiotherapy. Surgery is generally recommended when:

The tendon is completely torn

The tendon has detached from the bone

Pain continues despite months of treatment

Hip instability persists

Daily activities remain severely affected

Modern surgical techniques are often minimally invasive and aim to repair the damaged tendon while restoring hip stability. However, surgery is only the beginning of the recovery journey, as rehabilitation afterwards remains equally important.

Can You Return To Sports And Dancing?

The good news is that most people eventually return to their normal daily activities once rehabilitation is completed. For athletes, dancers, and fitness enthusiasts, however, returning to high-impact activities requires additional patience. Dr. Nair advises against rushing back simply because the pain has reduced. "It is important to be cautious during physical activity in the early healing period, even if pain levels decrease, because there is a high chance of re-injury, which may be much worse than the original injury," he warns. Doctors usually recommend gradually increasing activity levels only after strength, flexibility, and stability have been fully restored.

Can Hip Tendon Injuries Be Prevented?

While not every injury can be avoided, experts say several measures can reduce the risk significantly. These include:

Warming up properly before exercise or dancing

Strengthening hip and core muscles

Improving flexibility through regular stretching

Avoiding sudden increases in workout intensity

Wearing appropriate footwear

Taking adequate rest between intense training sessions

Listening to pain signals instead of pushing through discomfort

Hip tendon injuries may sound minor, but they can significantly affect mobility and quality of life if ignored. Recovery can range from just a few weeks for mild strains to several months for severe tendon tears requiring surgery. Early diagnosis, appropriate treatment, and a structured rehabilitation programme are the keys to successful recovery. As experts emphasise, patience is just as important as treatment returning to intense physical activity too soon can increase the risk of another, potentially more serious injury.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.