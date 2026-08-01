The practice of sacrificing sleep during the working week and attempting to compensate by sleeping longer at the weekend has become increasingly common among professionals and students. This pattern reflects a broader national trend. The scale of this problem in India is striking. A recent "How India Sleeps" survey found that 59% of Indians are getting less than six hours of sleep a night and even among those trying to make up for it, only about half manage to sleep longer on weekends. Sleep is not simply a matter of accumulating a certain number of hours over the course of a week. It is a highly organised biological process that follows a daily rhythm, allowing the brain and body to perform essential repair work every night. During deep sleep, the brain consolidates memories, clears metabolic waste products, regulates hormones involved in appetite and stress, and supports immune function. When sleep is repeatedly shortened during weekdays, many of these restorative processes are interrupted. Although sleeping longer at the weekend may temporarily reduce fatigue, it cannot fully restore the quality and timing of these crucial biological functions.

The Illusion of "Catching Up"

An extended sleep after a demanding week often feels restorative. Subjective alertness improves, daytime sleepiness diminishes, and many people believe they have returned to their usual level of functioning. However, feeling recovered and being fully recovered are two very different things, and it is a distinction worth taking seriously.

The Indian evidence backs this up. Both the Longitudinal Ageing Study in India (LASI) and more recent ICMR research point to the same conclusion that poor sleep takes away at cognitive performance, with memory and executive function taking the brunt of the damage. These findings underscore that inadequate sleep is not merely a cause of daytime fatigue but a significant, modifiable risk factor for impaired brain health .

When the Body Clock Falls Out of Step

Sleeping considerably later at weekends also disrupts one's internal body clock, creating a misalignment with the usual rhythm known as "social jet lag". This is associated with:

Low-grade systemic inflammation

Heightened cardiometabolic risk

That unmistakable, dreaded Monday-morning grogginess

Prevention, Not Correction

Rather than relying on weekends to erase a week's accumulated sleep debt, patients are best served by prioritising prevention over correction:

Aim for 7-9 hours nightly, every night, not merely some

Creating a sustainable sleep routine does not necessarily require dramatic lifestyle changes. Simple habits such as reducing screen exposure an hour before bedtime, limiting caffeine in the evening, maintaining a cool and quiet sleep environment, and engaging in regular daytime physical activity can significantly improve sleep quality. Equally important is recognising persistent sleep problems early. Difficulty falling asleep, loud snoring, frequent awakenings, or excessive daytime sleepiness that continues despite adequate time in bed should prompt medical evaluation, as these may indicate underlying sleep disorders requiring treatment.

Consistent, restorative sleep remains one of the most effective yet often overlooked pillars of long-term brain health and overall wellbeing. Keep wake times consistent, ideally within 30 minutes across weekdays and weekends. "Bank" sleep in advance of a demanding week; sleeping longer beforehand protects performance far more reliably than compensating afterwards. Many people view sleep as something that can be repaid at the weekend, but the human brain does not operate like a bank account. Recovery sleep has its place, particularly after an isolated late night, but it cannot reliably undo the effects of chronic sleep restriction. Prioritising adequate sleep each night is an investment in cognitive function, emotional wellbeing and overall health that pays dividends far beyond the working week.

(By Dr. Mahendra JV, HOD and Consultant, Department of Neurology, Ramaiah Institute of Neurosciences, Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, Bengaluru)

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