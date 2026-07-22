Your brain is one of the most hardworking organs in the body. It controls your memory, movement, decision-making, thoughts, emotions and more, every single day. However, when it comes to protecting the brain, most people think it is something that they should think about after the age of 60, when memory problems or conditions like dementia become more common. This belief, however, is changing as new evidence shows that brain health is impacted much earlier in life, and not at an older age.

Experts say that the choices you make in your 20s and 30s can have a lasting impact on how well your brain functions later. Healthy eating, regular exercise, good sleep, stress management, and staying mentally active all help build a stronger, more resilient brain. On World Brain Day, doctors emphasise that you should not start to care about your brain only in late-life but in early adulthood.

Your Brain Starts Changing Earlier Than You Think

Speaking to NDTV, Dr Rajinder Kumar, Principal Director & Unit Head, Neurosurgery, Yashoda Institute of Neurosciences, said that the brain does not wait until old age to begin changing. By the late 20s, important processes such as cognitive processing speed, myelination efficiency, and synaptic plasticity are already evolving. This means the brain's ability to process information, strengthen connections, and adapt naturally changes over time.

He explains that everyday habits such as "sleep debt, chronic stress, sedentary habits, poor metabolic health, and social isolation" can slowly affect the brain's reserve. This reserve acts like a backup system that helps the brain cope with ageing and disease later in life.

Dementia Often Begins Decades Before Symptoms Appear

Many people believe dementia develops suddenly in old age. However, doctors say the disease often begins silently several years before symptoms become noticeable.

Dr Atampreet Singh, Senior Director & Head at ShardaCare - Healthcity, points to the Lancet Commission's 2024 report on dementia prevention, which estimates that nearly 45% of dementia cases worldwide could potentially be prevented or delayed by addressing modifiable risk factors. These include:

High blood pressure

Obesity

Diabetes

Hearing loss

Depression

Physical inactivity

Excessive alcohol consumption

This shows that brain health depends not only on genetics but also on everyday lifestyle choices made throughout adulthood.

Why Are Your 20s And 30s Important

Doctors now describe brain health as a lifelong discipline rather than something only older adults should think about. Dr Kumar says this shift is becoming visible in several ways:

Earlier health assessments: Cognitive baseline testing and brain-related biomarkers are slowly becoming part of routine preventive healthcare for younger adults.

Cognitive baseline testing and brain-related biomarkers are slowly becoming part of routine preventive healthcare for younger adults. Focus on prevention: Nutrition and wellness products are increasingly being designed for younger people who want to maintain long-term brain health rather than simply slow ageing.

Nutrition and wellness products are increasingly being designed for younger people who want to maintain long-term brain health rather than simply slow ageing. Workplace wellness programmes: Some employers are beginning to include brain health as part of employee wellness because better concentration, decision-making, and mental performance benefit both individuals and organisations.

Neuroplasticity Helps Your Brain Stay Strong

One of the brain's greatest strengths is neuroplasticity, which is its ability to form new connections, learn new skills, and adapt to changing situations. Every time you learn a language, solve a puzzle, play a musical instrument, or even remember new information, neuroplasticity is at work. However, Dr Singh explains that this natural ability weakens when the brain is constantly exposed to:

Poor-quality sleep

Long-term stress

Unhealthy eating habits

Excessive screen time

Physical inactivity

Supporting neuroplasticity through healthy habits allows the brain to remain flexible and efficient throughout life.

The Hidden Role Of Inflammation And Blood Vessel Health

Another important concept is neuroinflammation, which refers to long-term, low-grade inflammation inside the brain. Unlike visible swelling after an injury, this inflammation develops silently and may interfere with communication between brain cells over many years. Several lifestyle factors can contribute to neuroinflammation, including:

Obesity

Insulin resistance

Smoking

Air pollution

Chronic stress

Doctors also say that what protects the heart usually protects the brain as well. Conditions such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and uncontrolled diabetes damage the tiny blood vessels that supply oxygen and nutrients to brain cells. This damage often begins years before problems like forgetfulness or poor concentration appear.

Simple Habits That Support Brain Health

The good news is that maintaining brain health does not require expensive supplements or complicated routines. Small, consistent habits can make a significant difference over time. Some of the most effective ways to protect your brain include:

Exercise regularly: Physical activity improves blood flow and delivers more oxygen to brain cells.

Physical activity improves blood flow and delivers more oxygen to brain cells. Get quality sleep: During sleep, the brain's glymphatic system clears waste proteins that build up throughout the day.

During sleep, the brain's glymphatic system clears waste proteins that build up throughout the day. Manage stress: Relaxation techniques, mindfulness, and spending time with loved ones can help lower chronic stress.

Relaxation techniques, mindfulness, and spending time with loved ones can help lower chronic stress. Keep learning: Reading, learning a new skill, solving puzzles, or taking up a hobby keeps the brain active.

Reading, learning a new skill, solving puzzles, or taking up a hobby keeps the brain active. Stay socially connected: Regular conversations and meaningful relationships support emotional and cognitive health.

Regular conversations and meaningful relationships support emotional and cognitive health. Control blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar: Good cardiovascular health directly benefits brain function.

Good cardiovascular health directly benefits brain function. Eat a balanced diet: Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, healthy fats, and lean protein provide nutrients that support brain cells.

Brain ageing is a natural process, but how well the brain copes with ageing is influenced by the habits built over many years. As Dr Kumar explains, building cognitive reserve early is much like saving for retirement; it grows steadily over time and becomes invaluable later in life.

Dr Atampreet Singh adds that brain health should no longer be viewed as something to think about after retirement. The brain responds to lifestyle choices from early adulthood, and healthy routines adopted in your 20s and 30s can reduce the risk of cognitive decline, improve mental performance, and support better quality of life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.