Walking is one of the simplest forms of exercise, yet many people become less active as they get older due to busy schedules, joint discomfort or desk-bound lifestyles. While skipping a daily walk may seem harmless, doctors warn that becoming sedentary after the age of 40 can have a significant impact on metabolism, heart health and overall well-being. According to Dr. Nishant Raizada, HOD, Endocrinology and Diabetes, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, the body naturally undergoes metabolic changes with age, making regular physical activity even more important. "After 40, our metabolism naturally slows down and our bodies become less efficient at processing sugar and fat. These age-related changes accelerate if you stop walking or become mostly sedentary," says Dr. Raizada. He explains that inactivity doesn't just reduce fitness it also affects how the body handles blood sugar, stores fat and maintains muscle mass.

Your Metabolism Slows Down Faster

Age naturally slows metabolism, but a sedentary lifestyle can speed up this process. "Muscles use less glucose, insulin resistance increases, and fat starts accumulating around the abdomen. This raises the risk of type 2 diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease, and even heart disease over time," says Dr. Raizada.

As muscle activity declines, the body burns fewer calories and becomes less efficient at regulating blood sugar, increasing the likelihood of metabolic disorders.

Also read: Is Walking The Ultimate Exercise For Your Health? Benefits Beyond Weight Loss Listed

Blood Sugar Control Becomes Poorer

Walking plays a major role in helping muscles absorb glucose from the bloodstream.

Without regular movement, insulin becomes less effective, allowing blood sugar levels to remain elevated for longer periods.

Over time, this can increase the risk of developing prediabetes and type 2 diabetes, particularly in people with a family history of the disease.

Belly Fat May Increase

One of the first visible effects of reduced physical activity after 40 is the accumulation of abdominal fat. Excess belly fat is linked to:

Type 2 diabetes

High blood pressure

Fatty liver disease

High cholesterol

Cardiovascular disease

Regular walking helps burn calories while improving the body's ability to utilise fat as an energy source.

Heart Disease Risk Can Rise

Walking benefits not only metabolism but also cardiovascular health. Regular brisk walking improves blood circulation, supports healthy blood pressure and reduces inflammation all of which lower the risk of heart disease. Conversely, prolonged inactivity can contribute to poor cardiovascular fitness and increase long-term health risks.

Why Walking Is So Effective

Despite its simplicity, walking offers several metabolic benefits. "A brisk 30-minute walk improves how your body handles insulin, helps your muscles absorb glucose better, aids in weight control, and reduces inflammation. It also helps reduce stress hormones, which are important for metabolic health," explains Dr. Raizada. Unlike intense exercise programmes, walking is accessible to most people and can easily become part of a daily routine.

India's Rising Diabetes Burden

Dr. Raizada points to the growing prevalence of diabetes in India as a reminder of why physical activity matters. "The ICMR-INDIAB study shows that there are more than 101 million Indians living with diabetes and 136 million with prediabetes. One of the biggest reasons these numbers continue to climb is the sedentary lifestyle," Dr. Raizada says. He adds that while genetics play a role, lifestyle remains one of the most important modifiable risk factors.

Also read: 5 Early Symptoms Of Type 2 Diabetes That Can Be Confused For Other Conditions

It's Not Just About Exercise

Walking works best when combined with other healthy habits. Dr. Raizada recommends:

Eating a balanced diet rich in whole foods Getting 7-8 hours of quality sleep Maintaining a healthy body weight Managing stress effectively Avoiding prolonged sitting throughout the day

Even small lifestyle improvements can significantly reduce the risk of chronic diseases. Turning 40 doesn't mean your health has to decline but it does mean your body needs more consistent care. As metabolism naturally slows with age, regular walking becomes one of the most effective ways to maintain healthy blood sugar levels, manage weight and reduce the risk of diabetes and heart disease.

As Dr. Raizada concludes, "walking should become a non-negotiable daily habit after 40. Think of it as a daily prescription that helps keep your blood sugar, weight, and overall health in check for years to come."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.