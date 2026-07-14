Embarking on a weight loss journey can often feel overwhelming, especially with social media flooded with fitness trends and diet plans promising quick transformations. From restrictive meal plans to intense workout routines, many viral recommendations focus on rapid results rather than long-term fitness.

But nutritionist and celebrity dietitian Nmami Agarwal has shared that sustainable weight loss requires fewer crash diets and a little more common sense.

In an Instagram post, she shares four things she would never ask anyone to do in the name of losing weight, explaining that healthy habits are more effective than extreme measures.

1. Skip social outings

Your health should not come at the expense of your social life, says Agarwal. She says avoiding gatherings can increase feelings of stress and isolation, which may contribute to emotional eating and stronger cravings.

“Your health shouldn't cost you your social life. Skipping social events increases stress and isolation. And chronic stress can raise cortisol, emotional eating and cravings,” she writes.

2. Starve yourself

Agarwal also cautions against eating too little, saying severe calorie restriction can slow the body's metabolism over time.

“Extreme calorie restriction slows metabolism over time. Your body adapts by conserving energy and increasing hunger hormones,” she explains.

3. Obsessively count calories

While calorie intake is one factor in weight management, Agarwal says it is not the only one. She stresses that sleep quality, stress levels, hormones, digestion and overall food quality also influence how the body regulates weight.

“Your body is not a calculator. Sleep, stress, hormones, digestion and food quality also affect weight regulation,” the nutritionist says.

4. Eliminate entire food groups

Lastly, the expert advises against cutting out entire food groups unless there is a medical reason to do so. She notes that unnecessary dietary restrictions can reduce fibre intake, limit essential nutrients and negatively affect gut diversity.

Instead, she recommends focusing on a balanced diet that includes a variety of foods rather than following overly restrictive eating patterns.

Concluding the post, Nmami Agarwal says, “Sustainable weight loss isn't about punishment. It's about balance.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.