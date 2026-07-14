The monsoon season brings much-needed relief from the heat, but it also creates favourable conditions for the spread of water- and food-borne infections, leading to a sharp rise in cases of acute diarrhoea. During this time, heavy rainfall often contaminates drinking water sources with sewage and disease-causing microorganisms such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites. Additionally, increased humidity and warm temperatures promote rapid bacterial growth in food, especially when it is stored or handled improperly.

Acute diarrhoea is most commonly caused by infections due to organisms like Escherichia coli (E. coli), Salmonella, Shigella, Campylobacter, Vibrio cholerae, rotavirus, and norovirus.

Consumption of contaminated water, uncooked or roadside food, unwashed fruits and vegetables, and poor hand hygiene significantly increase the risk of infection.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms typically include

Frequent loose stools

Abdominal cramps

Nausea

Vomiting

Fever

Dehydration

While most cases are mild and self-limiting, young children, older adults, pregnant women, and individuals with weakened immunity are at a higher risk of developing severe dehydration and complications.

How to prevent diarrhoea during monsoon

The best way to prevent acute diarrhoea during the monsoon is by following simple hygiene and food safety practices. Drink only boiled, filtered, or packaged water, wash hands thoroughly with soap before eating and after using the restroom, consume freshly cooked food, avoid raw salads and cut fruits sold outside, and maintain proper kitchen hygiene. It is also advisable to avoid consuming food from unhygienic street vendors during this season.

When to see a doctor

If diarrhoea occurs, maintaining adequate hydration is the most important step. Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) should be started early to replace lost fluids and electrolytes. Medical attention should be sought immediately if diarrhoea is persistent for more than two days, there is blood in the stools, high fever, severe vomiting, signs of dehydration such as dizziness, reduced urination, excessive thirst, or if the affected person is a young child, elderly individual, or someone with an underlying medical condition.

(Dr Anubhav Jain, Senior Consultant & Unit Head, Gastroenterology, Max Hospital, Gurugram)

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