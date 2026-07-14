A blocked nose, facial pressure and a lingering headache are often brushed off as a stubborn cold or seasonal allergy. However, doctors warn that if these symptoms persist, they could point to a sinus infection that may require medical attention. While most sinus infections resolve on their own, ignoring persistent symptoms can sometimes lead to chronic disease or, in rare cases, serious complications involving the eyes or brain. According to Dr. Aparna H. Mahajan, Senior Consultant, ENT, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, recognising when a sinus infection is no longer "just a cold" is crucial for timely treatment. "A sinus infection is often mistaken for a persistent cold, but ignoring persistent symptoms can sometimes lead to much more serious complications," says Dr Mahajan.

Most Sinus Infections Get Better On Their Own

The good news is that the majority of sinus infections are caused by viruses. "Most sinus infections are viral and clear up in seven to 10 days. But if nasal congestion, facial pain, thick nasal discharge, headache, or fever persists for longer than this, it is important to consult a doctor," says Dr. Mahajan.

Persistent symptoms beyond 10 days, worsening illness after initial improvement, or severe symptoms may suggest a bacterial infection or another underlying problem.

What Happens If You Ignore It?

When sinus inflammation continues for weeks or months, it can develop into chronic sinusitis. Dr. Mahajan explains, "Untreated, chronic sinusitis can occur when inflammation lasts for weeks or months. This can affect sleep, productivity, and overall quality of life." People with chronic sinusitis often experience persistent nasal blockage, reduced sense of smell, facial discomfort and recurring headaches that interfere with daily activities.

Can A Sinus Infection Become Serious?

Although uncommon, untreated bacterial sinus infections can spread beyond the sinuses. "Sinuses are located very close to the eyes and the brain. Untreated infection can cause complications like swelling around the eyes, decreased vision, orbital abscess, and very rarely meningitis or brain abscess. These conditions require immediate medical attention and cannot be ignored," warns Dr. Mahajan. These complications are medical emergencies and require prompt diagnosis and treatment.

Who Is At Greater Risk?

Certain people are more vulnerable to severe sinus infections and complications. According to Dr. Mahajan, higher-risk groups include:

People with uncontrolled diabetes

Cancer patients

Organ transplant recipients

Individuals taking long-term steroids or immunosuppressive medications

People with weakened immune systems

These individuals are also at increased risk of developing invasive fungal sinus infections, which can progress rapidly and become life-threatening if left untreated.

Warning Signs You Should Never Ignore

Seek immediate medical attention if you experience:

Severe facial pain Facial swelling Blackish nasal discharge or crusting Double vision Sudden changes in vision High fever with worsening symptoms

"The threshold for suspicion of invasive fungal sinus infections is low in these patients, as these infections can have a fulminant course and be life-threatening if not diagnosed and treated promptly," says Dr. Mahajan.

Not Every Sinus Infection Needs Antibiotics

One of the biggest misconceptions is that every sinus infection requires antibiotics. Dr. Mahajan explains that treatment depends on the underlying cause. "Proper evaluation helps determine whether the cause is viral, bacterial, allergic, fungal, or secondary to structural problems such as a deviated nasal septum or nasal polyps." Because viral infections do not respond to antibiotics, unnecessary antibiotic use should be avoided.

When Should You See A Doctor?

Consult an ENT specialist if:

Symptoms last longer than 10 days

You develop high fever or severe facial pain

Symptoms worsen after initially improving

You experience recurrent sinus infections

You notice swelling around the eyes or changes in vision

Early evaluation helps identify the underlying cause and allows appropriate treatment before complications develop. Most sinus infections are mild and improve within a week to 10 days. However, persistent nasal congestion, facial pain, thick nasal discharge or fever should not be ignored. While chronic sinusitis can affect quality of life, untreated bacterial or fungal infections can occasionally spread to nearby structures, leading to serious complications.

As Dr. Mahajan emphasises, early diagnosis is the best way to avoid complications and recover faster. Rather than self-medicating or repeatedly taking antibiotics, seek medical evaluation if symptoms persist or become severe.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.