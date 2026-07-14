The monsoon season provides a break from the scorching summer, but it also increases the risk of infections. Waterlogging, contaminated drinking water, and unhygienic food can increase the spread of bacteria, viruses, and parasites. This is why experts recommend being extra careful about what you eat and drink during the rainy months. While most monsoon-related illnesses affect the stomach or respiratory system, some rare infections can affect the brain if proper precautions are not taken.

One such condition is a brain worm infection. Although the name sounds scary, doctors say there is no reason to panic. According to Dr Puneet Kant Arora, Senior Consultant - Neurosurgery, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, brain worm infections are uncommon and are usually treatable when diagnosed early. Knowing how the infection spreads, recognising the warning signs, and seeking timely medical care can help prevent serious complications and ensure a good recovery.

How Does A Worm Reach The Brain?

One of the most common causes of a brain worm infection is neurocysticercosis, which is caused by the larvae of the pork tapeworm, Taenia solium. Many people believe that eating pork directly causes this infection, but that is a common misconception. The infection usually spreads when a person consumes food or water contaminated with tapeworm eggs due to poor hygiene or sanitation.

Once these eggs enter the body, they hatch into larvae. In some cases, the larvae travel through the bloodstream and reach the brain, where they develop into small cysts. During the monsoon season, the chances of consuming contaminated food or water can increase if hygiene standards are not maintained. This makes it even more important to wash fruits and vegetables properly, drink clean water, and avoid eating food from unhygienic places.

What Happens Inside The Brain?

When the larvae settle in the brain, they form tiny cysts. These cysts may not immediately cause problems. However, the body's immune system reacts to them, leading to inflammation or swelling in the brain. It is this inflammation that causes most of the symptoms linked to the infection.

It is important to know that the infection can remain silent for years. Some people may have cysts in the brain without knowing it until symptoms suddenly appear. The severity of the illness depends on the number of cysts, their size, and the part of the brain they affect.

Symptoms You Should Not Ignore

The symptoms of a brain worm infection can vary from person to person. One of the most common signs is seizures, even in people who have never had them before. Persistent or severe headaches that do not improve with routine medicines are another warning sign.

Other symptoms include dizziness, repeated vomiting, blurred vision, difficulty in maintaining balance, and changes in memory, concentration, or behaviour. Since these symptoms can also occur in several other brain disorders, they should not be ignored. Anyone experiencing such problems should consult a doctor immediately instead of trying home remedies or self-medication.

How Is It Diagnosed?

Doctors use brain imaging tests such as MRI or CT scans to identify the presence of cysts in the brain. These scans help determine the number, size, and location of the cysts, which is important for planning treatment.

Blood tests may also be recommended to support the diagnosis and rule out other possible causes of the symptoms. Early diagnosis is important because it allows treatment to begin before the infection leads to serious complications.

Can It Be Treated?

The good news is that brain worm infections can be treated successfully in most cases. The treatment plan depends on the patient's condition and the number and location of the cysts. Doctors may prescribe anti-parasitic medicines to kill the larvae, steroids to reduce inflammation and swelling in the brain, and anti-seizure medicines if seizures are present.

"Treatment depends on the number and location of the cysts and may include anti-parasitic medicines, steroids to reduce brain swelling, anti-seizure medications, and occasionally surgery," said Dr Arora.

In a small number of patients, surgery may be needed, especially if the cysts are causing pressure on the brain or cannot be managed with medicines alone. With timely treatment and regular follow-up, most patients recover well and are able to return to their normal lives.

Preventing brain worm infections is much easier than treating them. Dr Arora says that good personal hygiene is the best way to keep yourself protected. Wash your hands thoroughly before eating and after using the toilet. Always drink clean, safe water and ensure that food is cooked properly. Wash raw vegetables and fruits carefully before consuming them, and avoid eating from places where hygiene is doubtful. The monsoon season calls for extra caution because contaminated food and water become more common during this time.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.