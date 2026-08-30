There are plenty of foods that can quietly do a lot of good for your gut. While we often focus on probiotics, fibre supplements and fancy wellness products, some simple greens can also be a useful addition to your daily diet. One such food is moringa. Also known as the drumstick tree, moringa is commonly used in Indian cooking. Its leaves can be added to curries, dals and other dishes. Moringa powder is also easily available and can be mixed into smoothies, parathas and other foods. Beyond its traditional use, moringa has also been studied for its possible health benefits, including its role in supporting gut health.

Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford University, has shared a post on Instagram explaining why moringa could be worth adding to your diet. He speaks about its possible benefits for the gut and also shares how he includes it in his own routine.

How Moringa Supports Gut Health

Here is what he highlights:

1. It contains moringin

According to Dr Sethi, moringa contains moringin, an isothiocyanate that has been studied for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Research suggests that it may also help support the gut barrier.

2. It may support good gut bacteria

Dr Sethi also points to the possible benefits of moringa for beneficial gut bacteria, including Bifidobacterium. These bacteria are part of the gut microbiome and are generally considered helpful for maintaining a healthy gut environment.

3. It is a source of fibre

Moringa leaves contain fibre, which can help support regular bowel movements. Getting enough fibre in your diet can also help with constipation and overall digestive health.

4. It packs several nutrients

Moringa leaves contain plant compounds and nutrients, including beta-carotene and vitamin C. This makes them a simple way to add more nutrients to everyday meals.

Dr Sethi also shares how he uses it. “I like to add about a teaspoon of moringa powder to my smoothie daily,” he says. He adds that it can taste a little bitter at first, but you may get used to the flavour.

So, if you already enjoy moringa, adding its leaves to your meals or trying a small amount of moringa powder could be one more way to include fibre and plant-based nutrients in your diet. However, moringa is not a replacement for a balanced diet or medical treatment.

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Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.