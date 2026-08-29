Trying to lose weight does not necessarily mean giving up rice, rajma or your favourite home-cooked meals. In fact, the real difference may come down to something much simpler: what you put on your plate and in what proportion.

In her latest video on Instagram, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shows how a plate dominated by rice can leave you consuming plenty of calories without feeling satisfied for long. But balancing it with protein, vegetables, and fibre can make the same meal far more filling and weight-loss friendly. Here's how one simple change in portion ratios can completely transform your everyday Indian meal.

In the video, the nutritionist shows a clear distinction between a weight-gain and a weight-loss meal involving rice. The first slide shows a plate full of rice alongside a bowl of rajma, which she labels as “weight gain", whereas the second slide shows the exact same meal but with half the portion of rice alongside rajma, salad, and curd, which she labels as “weight loss".

Explaining it further, the nutritionist shares, “The Weight Gain Plate contains 2 cups (500 ml) of rice with just 1 small katori (100 ml) of rajma and a few salad slices. It is mostly starchy carbohydrates that digest quickly and leave you hungry.” But the weight-loss plate “switches to 1 katori (100 ml) of rice, but double your protein with 1 bowl (200 ml) of thick rajma. Add a katori of curd, a katori of gheeya sabzi, and a large heap of kachumber salad.”

According to the nutritionist, most people struggle to lose weight because they think home-cooked Indian meals are the problem. However, the real issue is just how we pile our plates. She further shares that by reversing the ratios, one can cut hundreds of calories while eating double the actual volume of food.