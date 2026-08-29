The gym can be a great place to build strength and improve cardiovascular fitness, but during flu season, crowded indoor workout spaces can also increase the risk of respiratory infections. H1N1 influenza spreads mainly through respiratory droplets and particles released when an infected person breathes, talks, coughs or sneezes. During intense exercise, people breathe faster and take in larger volumes of air. In a crowded or poorly ventilated gym, this can potentially increase exposure to respiratory viruses. According to Dr Arjun Khanna, Head, Department of Pulmonology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, gym-goers should take a few simple precautions during periods of increased flu activity.

1. Don't See Fever As A Fitness Test

Trying to work out through fever, body aches, chest congestion or unusual fatigue is not a sign of discipline. It can put additional physiological stress on the body while it is already fighting an infection. "Fighting through a fever, body aches, chest congestion or strange fatigue is not discipline. It's a physiological stress," says Dr Khanna. If you have the flu, stay home until you have been fever-free for at least 24 hours without using fever-reducing medication and your symptoms are clearly improving.

2. Look At The Air, Not Just The Equipment

When choosing a gym, pay attention to ventilation as much as you look at the equipment. Gyms with good airflow, open windows or effective ventilation systems may be preferable to crowded spaces with poor air circulation. During a local flu surge, consider visiting during less busy hours or taking your workout outdoors when possible.

"Choose gyms with open windows, good ventilation and fewer people. Air conditioners don't always mean clean air. If flu activity is high, choose less busy times or outdoor workouts," Dr Khanna recommends.

3. Get The Annual Flu Vaccine

"Vaccination remains an important layer of protection against seasonal influenza. The seasonal influenza vaccine is updated regularly and includes protection against influenza A(H1N1)pdm09. While vaccination cannot guarantee that you will never become infected, it can reduce the risk of severe illness and complications. " The seasonal influenza vaccine is updated regularly and contains protection against influenza A(H1N1)pdm09. It may not prevent every infection but it greatly reduces the risk of severe illness, hospitalisation and complications," says Dr Khanna.

People should discuss the appropriate flu vaccination schedule with their healthcare provider, particularly if they have medical conditions that increase their risk of complications.

4. Don't Touch Your Face During Workouts

Gym equipment is handled by many people throughout the day. Dumbbells, treadmill controls, exercise machines, locker handles and other shared surfaces can become contaminated. Clean shared equipment before and after use where possible. More importantly, wash your hands regularly and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

"Shared dumbbells, treadmill controls and locker handles are touched again and again. Clean equipment before and after use. Wash your hands and avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth," Dr Khanna says.

5. Keep Your Personal Equipment Personal

Avoid sharing items that come into close contact with your face, mouth or skin. Water bottles, towels, resistance bands and boxing gloves should ideally be used only by you. Towels and other damp items should also be washed regularly rather than being left inside gym bags for long periods.

"Keep water bottles, towels, resistance bands and boxing gloves personal. Moist and frequently handled items may aid in indirect transmission," says Dr Khanna.

6. Wear A Mask Strategically

Masks may still have a role during periods of increased respiratory virus activity, particularly in crowded indoor areas. A well-fitting mask can be considered in reception areas, crowded changing rooms and poorly ventilated spaces when flu activity is high. This may be particularly relevant for people who are at increased risk of complications from respiratory infections.

"In a local surge, a well-fitting mask is reasonable in crowded changing rooms, reception areas and poorly ventilated spaces particularly for anyone with asthma, diabetes or a compromised immune system," Dr Khanna recommends.

7. Respect Your Recovery

One of the biggest mistakes people make after an infection is returning to intense exercise too quickly. Even after the fever disappears, fatigue and respiratory symptoms can take time to settle. Jumping straight back into heavy lifting, high-intensity cardio or long workouts may make recovery more difficult.

"Early return may prolong fatigue and worsen respiratory symptoms. Ease off to about half your normal intensity and build up gradually," says Dr Khanna.

If you experience breathlessness, chest pain, dizziness or falling oxygen saturation, stop exercising and seek medical assessment rather than trying to push through the symptoms. Staying active is an important part of maintaining overall health, but during flu season, gym-goers need to balance training with infection-control measures and adequate recovery.

As Dr Khanna puts it, "Health is protected by combining effort with judgement." Knowing when to train, when to stay home and when to seek medical care can help you stay consistent with fitness without unnecessarily putting your health or that of other gym-goers at risk

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.