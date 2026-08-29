Preventive healthcare is often reduced to one simple habit: getting an annual health check-up. Blood tests are done, blood pressure is measured, scans may be recommended and the reports are reviewed. But what happens after an abnormal or borderline result is identified? That question is becoming increasingly important as India faces a growing burden of non-communicable diseases. A health check-up can identify a potential problem, but its real value lies in what happens next. Recognising a risk early, understanding what it means and taking appropriate action can sometimes prevent a small concern from developing into a major health problem. According to Dr Upasana Arora, Managing Director, Yashoda Group of Hospitals, preventive healthcare needs to move beyond simply detecting disease and focus more strongly on early intervention.

Preventive Healthcare Starts Before Disease Is Diagnosed

"Preventive healthcare begins much before a disease is diagnosed. It starts with recognising changes in health, seeking medical advice when symptoms arise and addressing concerns before they become persistent or more serious. Health check-ups, screening programmes and better access to diagnostics can support this process by giving patients and doctors a clearer picture of the body and helping identify concerns earlier. The next opportunity is to ensure that these findings lead to timely action," says Dr Arora. For years, preventive healthcare in India has been associated with the occasional annual health check-up. People undergo blood tests, scans and other investigations, but the value of these assessments depends on what happens when a doctor reviews the findings and advises them on what needs attention. "The real value of preventive healthcare lies in moving from a test result to a clear clinical response. This matters particularly in the context of non-communicable diseases, which accounted for 60% of all deaths in 2022-2024," she says. A slightly elevated blood sugar level, rising blood pressure, increasing cholesterol or a change in weight may not appear alarming when viewed individually. However, these changes can sometimes indicate that a person's health trajectory is beginning to shift. "A slightly elevated blood sugar level, rising blood pressure, increasing cholesterol among different age groups, or a change in weight may not appear alarming in isolation. However, these can also be early signals that a person's health trajectory is changing. If they are recognised and addressed at the right time, there is an opportunity to alter that trajectory. This is where preventive healthcare needs to evolve, from simply identifying risk to responding to it early," explains Dr Arora.

A Health Check-Up Should Be The Starting Point

A health check-up provides a snapshot of a person's health at a particular point in time. Screening can indicate whether further evaluation may be required, while diagnostic testing can help determine what an abnormal finding actually represents. But early intervention begins after that. "A health check-up should be the starting point," says Dr Arora. "Health check-ups and screenings give us a picture of how the body is functioning at a given point. Screening can indicate that further evaluation may be needed, while early detection helps establish what a finding or condition actually represents. Early intervention is what happens next: the decision to act while there is still an opportunity to prevent progression, reduce complications, or change the course of disease." For example, if a person is identified as being at increased risk of diabetes, simply knowing that risk may not be enough. Nutrition, physical activity, body weight, family history and other risk factors may need to be assessed, followed by appropriate monitoring. "If a person is identified as being at risk of diabetes, they should focus on nutrition, physical activity, weight, family history, and other risk factors, followed by appropriate monitoring," she says. From a clinical perspective, this distinction is important because prevention is not simply about finding disease earlier.

"Prevention is not simply about finding disease earlier. It is about understanding risk early enough to influence what happens next. The earlier we act, the more choices we have," adds Dr Arora.

Focus On The Health Trajectory, Not Just A Single Report

It is easy to think about health in binary terms: a person is either healthy or unwell. Chronic diseases, however, often develop gradually. There may be a period when weight slowly increases, blood pressure begins to rise, blood sugar becomes borderline or cholesterol levels change. At the same time, physical activity may decline, sleep may become irregular and persistent symptoms may be dismissed as stress, a busy lifestyle or simply getting older. Individually, these changes may not seem particularly concerning. Together, however, they may indicate that a person's risk profile is changing. "We often think about health in terms of whether a person is either fit or unwell. However, chronic disease rarely develops overnight. There is usually a period during which risk factors accumulate, and subtle changes begin to appear," says Dr Arora. This is why a health report should not always be viewed in isolation.

"The focus must not be only on 'Is my report normal today?' but also on 'Where is my health heading?' Answering that requires us to move from occasional healthcare interactions to a more continuous view of health, one that considers previous reports, family history, lifestyle, risk factors and changes over time rather than interpreting every test in isolation," she explains. Looking at trends can therefore provide important context. A person's blood pressure, weight, blood sugar or cholesterol may still fall within an acceptable range, but a consistent upward trend may warrant attention.

The Real Gap Is Between Knowing And Acting

One of the biggest challenges in preventive healthcare is not necessarily identifying a health risk. It is ensuring that people know what to do once that risk has been identified. "The gap becomes visible when a person receives a finding that needs follow-up but is unsure what it means or what to do next. They often seek care only when symptoms interfere with daily life. This is particularly relevant to non-communicable diseases because many remain silent for years," says Dr Arora. She believes the next step should be making follow-up and clinical guidance more accessible. "Here, the opportunity for us is to make the next step as accessible as the first. We must focus on connecting screening with clinical evaluation, counselling, treatment, referral and follow-up, so that an identified risk becomes an opportunity for timely, informed action." Preventive healthcare also needs to move away from a one-size-fits-all approach. "A useful health assessment should be based on age, gender and individual risk, with the right tests and clinical guidance rather than a one-size-fits-all list," she says.

For someone with emerging metabolic or cardiovascular concerns, for instance, preventive care may require a combination of investigations, consultations with specialists, dietary guidance, lifestyle changes and structured follow-up.

Why Continuity Of Care Matters

A person may undergo a health check-up and receive a report showing elevated blood sugar or blood pressure. But if there is no clear pathway for follow-up, the finding can easily be forgotten. This is where hospitals and healthcare systems can play a larger role. "Hospitals are playing a pivotal role in making this shift from detection to early intervention more successful. Beyond providing screening, they are now helping people understand their risk, interpret findings and navigate the appropriate next step, while bringing together clinical expertise, counselling and follow-up where required," explains Dr Arora. She adds that preventive care needs to be responsive to the individual. "This calls for preventive care that is responsive to an individual's age, gender and risk profile, and for systems that make continuity of care easier."

The objective is not to turn every health check-up into an extensive medical investigation. Instead, the focus should be on identifying the right risks and ensuring that meaningful findings lead to appropriate action.

Can Technology Strengthen Preventive Healthcare?

Technology can also help bridge some of the gaps in preventive care. Digital health records, wearable devices and health-monitoring tools can make it easier to track parameters over time. Instead of looking at a single blood pressure or glucose reading, people and doctors may be able to identify patterns across months or years. However, technology should support rather than replace medical judgement. "Technology can further strengthen this process by helping track health parameters and maintain continuity, without replacing clinical judgement," says Dr Arora.

This distinction is important because a number generated by a device cannot always explain why a particular change has occurred. Clinical assessment remains essential for interpreting findings and deciding what action, if any, is required.

What Should The Next Phase Of Preventive Healthcare Look Like?

The future of preventive healthcare may therefore involve a shift from episodic testing to continuous risk management. Instead of asking only whether a person has a disease, healthcare providers may increasingly focus on whether someone is moving towards a higher-risk state and what can be done to change that trajectory.

This could involve identifying early metabolic changes, addressing unhealthy weight gain, improving physical activity, managing blood pressure and cholesterol, improving sleep, addressing persistent symptoms and ensuring appropriate screening based on age and individual risk.

The goal is not to medicalise every minor variation in health. It is to avoid ignoring patterns that, when viewed together, may indicate a meaningful change. "The next chapter of preventive healthcare in India should not be measured simply by how many people undergo health check-ups. We should also ask how many people with identified risks receive timely counselling, how many complete their follow-ups, how many begin appropriate treatment early, and how many can prevent a risk factor from progressing into a major illness," says Dr Arora. A health check-up can tell us where a person stands today. But preventive healthcare becomes more meaningful when that information is used to influence where their health goes tomorrow.

As Dr Arora puts it, "A health check-up tells us where a person stands today, while strong preventive healthcare helps shape where their health can go tomorrow. The real measure of prevention lies not only in identifying risk, but in acting early enough to change its course."

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