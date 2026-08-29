South Indian superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni has long been admired for his youthful appearance and impressive fitness. Now, as the actor turns 67, his decades-long approach to exercise and nutrition offers an interesting reminder that staying fit with age is less about quick fixes and more about consistency.n Despite popular assumptions that he skips dinner or follows restrictive eating habits, Nagarjuna clarified during a 2024 conversation with music composer MM Keeravani that he does eat dinner every day. He reportedly has his evening meal as early as 7 pm, with foods such as salad, rice, chicken and fish. Rather than describing his routine as a passing fitness trend, Nagarjuna has said it is a "way of life" that he has followed for decades.

Fitness Has Been A Priority For Decades

Nagarjuna has reportedly maintained a regular fitness routine for around 35 years. In a conversation with media, he revealed that exercise is one of the first priorities of his day and that he prefers to work out before getting caught up with professional commitments. His routine includes a combination of strength training, cardio, swimming and walking, allowing him to work on both strength and cardiovascular fitness. He typically trains for around 45 minutes to an hour, five to six days a week. Even when he cannot make it to the gym, he tries to stay active through other forms of movement. Swimming has also remained part of his lifestyle since his teenage years.

Why Strength Training Becomes Important With Age

Maintaining muscle becomes increasingly important as people get older. Ageing is naturally associated with a gradual decline in muscle mass and strength, particularly when physical activity decreases. Strength training can help counter some of this decline by providing the muscles with a stimulus to maintain strength and function. For older adults, the benefits go beyond appearance. Stronger muscles can support everyday activities such as climbing stairs, getting up from a chair, carrying groceries and maintaining independence. This is why fitness after 60 should not be judged only by body weight or how lean someone looks.

Cardio Keeps The Heart And Lungs Active

Nagarjuna's routine also includes cardiovascular activities such as swimming, walking and other forms of cardio. Regular aerobic activity can help improve cardiovascular fitness, endurance and overall physical capacity. It can also make everyday activities easier and help people remain active as they age. The key is consistency rather than constantly exercising at maximum intensity. A combination of strength and aerobic training can provide a more balanced approach to fitness than focusing exclusively on one type of exercise.

Why Swimming Is A Useful Form Of Exercise

Swimming offers both cardiovascular and muscular benefits while placing relatively low impact on the joints. For older adults, low-impact activities can be particularly useful when joint discomfort or reduced mobility makes high-impact exercise difficult. Swimming can also improve endurance and involve several muscle groups simultaneously. However, the right exercise depends on an individual's health, fitness level and any existing medical conditions.

His Diet Isn't About Completely Eliminating Carbohydrates

Nagarjuna's reported dinner of salad, rice, chicken and fish also challenges the idea that staying lean requires completely eliminating carbohydrates. Rice can be part of a balanced diet. What matters is the overall quantity, preparation and what the meal contains alongside it. Combining carbohydrates with vegetables and protein can create a more balanced meal and may provide greater satiety than eating refined carbohydrates alone. Chicken and fish also provide high-quality protein, which becomes particularly important with increasing age because maintaining muscle requires adequate protein intake along with resistance exercise.

Eating Early May Help With Routine And Portion Control

Having dinner around 7 pm may work well for Nagarjuna's schedule, but there is no universal rule that everyone needs to finish dinner at exactly the same time. An earlier dinner can provide a longer gap between the evening meal and bedtime and may make it easier for some people to maintain a consistent eating schedule. However, overall dietary quality, calorie intake, sleep and individual health are more important than following a particular clock-based rule.

The Real Lesson From Nagarjuna's Fitness Routine

Perhaps the most important aspect of Nagarjuna's fitness journey is its longevity. He has reportedly followed his exercise routine for decades rather than relying on short-term challenges or extreme diets. His approach combines different forms of physical activity and includes a variety of foods rather than eliminating entire food groups. As people enter their 60s and beyond, the goal of exercise should gradually shift from simply looking fit to preserving strength, mobility, cardiovascular health and independence. Nagarjuna's routine also highlights an important principle: fitness does not necessarily require an extreme lifestyle. Regular movement, strength training, adequate protein, a balanced diet and sufficient recovery can all contribute to healthy ageing.

Nagarjuna's fitness at 67 may attract attention because of his youthful appearance, but the more valuable lesson lies in the consistency behind it. His reported routine of strength training, cardio, swimming and walking, combined with a balanced diet containing vegetables, rice and protein sources such as chicken and fish, demonstrates that staying fit with age does not necessarily require extreme restrictions. You cannot stop the ageing process, but maintaining muscle, staying active and following sustainable lifestyle habits can help you remain strong, mobile and independent well into your later years.

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