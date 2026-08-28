Cases of influenza, including H1N1, have been drawing attention across India this year. Doctors are seeing more patients with fever, cough and other flu-like symptoms. Hyderabad has also seen patients testing positive for influenza A, although doctors say there is no official data to suggest a major surge in H1N1 cases in the city. Dr Hari Kishan Boorugu, Consultant Physician & Infectious Disease Specialist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, says hospitals are seeing influenza A infections, with H3N2 appearing more frequently than H1N1. Since most people with flu-like symptoms are treated without testing, the actual number of infections is difficult to estimate. Testing is generally reserved for patients who are sick enough to require hospitalisation.

Dr Dilip Gude, Senior Consultant Physician, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, says Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have not shown a significant surge comparable to Delhi, where around 2,612 H1N1 cases have been reported in 2026. However, he cautions that travel between cities could influence the numbers in the coming weeks. Dr G. Krishna Mohan Reddy, Senior Consultant Physician and Diabetologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, says the situation in Hyderabad is currently "under control", with most cases being mild to moderate. Doctors stress that there is no need for panic, but people should recognise warning signs and seek medical attention promptly, particularly if symptoms worsen or breathing difficulties develop.

H1N1 Cases In Hyderabad: Why The Numbers Are Difficult To Track

Influenza A includes different strains, including H1N1 and H3N2. According to Dr Boorugu, many patients experience fever, weakness, body aches, throat discomfort, runny nose and cough. These symptoms resemble a routine upper respiratory infection, so most patients are treated with supportive care without identifying the specific influenza strain.

Testing is more commonly done when a patient becomes seriously ill or needs hospitalisation. Since testing can also be expensive and results may not be immediately available at every centre, doctors say it is difficult to give an exact number of H1N1 cases in Hyderabad.

Most H1N1 Cases Are Mild

Doctors say most influenza A infections do not become severe. Dr Boorugu explains that more than 95% of patients generally have milder illness and recover without requiring hospitalisation.

Dr Reddy adds that around 70-80% of patients being seen are managed on an outpatient basis, while roughly 10-20% may require hospitalisation, particularly when underlying health problems are present. Treatment is usually focused on controlling symptoms, maintaining hydration and allowing the body's immune system to fight the infection. The antiviral medicine oseltamivir can also have a role, particularly when given at the right time and in patients who are at higher risk or have more significant illness.

When Can H1N1 Become Serious?

In a small number of patients, influenza can move beyond the upper respiratory tract and affect the lungs. This can lead to pneumonia, breathing difficulty and falling oxygen levels.

Dr Boorugu says people should seek medical attention if their cough becomes worse after four or five days, they develop chest tightness or they experience breathing difficulty, especially while walking. Persistent fever and increasing breathlessness are also warning signs. Severe cases may require oxygen therapy in a hospital. In rare situations, patients can develop respiratory failure and require intensive care or mechanical ventilation.

Who Is At Higher Risk?

Although healthy young people generally recover well, some groups have a higher risk of complications. These include:

Adults above 60 years of age

Very young children

Pregnant women

People with diabetes, particularly if it is poorly controlled

People with chronic kidney or liver disease

Those with heart disease or heart failure

People with chronic lung disease, severe asthma or COPD

People with obesity or obstructive sleep apnoea

People taking steroids or medicines that suppress immunity

Dr Gude says such patients should be monitored more closely because influenza can worsen an existing health condition and may increase the need for hospital care.

What Are The Complications That Can Happen?

The most common serious complication is lung involvement, which can cause pneumonia and respiratory failure. In some cases, a secondary bacterial infection may develop and make pneumonia worse. Very sick patients can also develop complications such as shock or sepsis. Although uncommon, influenza can sometimes trigger cardiac problems or affect the brain and nervous system, leading to symptoms such as drowsiness or altered mental function.

However, doctors emphasise that these complications are uncommon, particularly among otherwise healthy people.

How Is H1N1 Treated?

For most patients, treatment consists of rest, adequate fluids, fever control and other supportive measures. Oseltamivir may be prescribed in appropriate cases, and early treatment can be particularly important for people at higher risk of severe disease.

Antibiotics do not treat H1N1 because it is caused by a virus. They may only be considered if a doctor suspects a secondary bacterial infection. People should avoid self-medicating with antibiotics or antivirals. A physician or pulmonologist can decide whether testing, antiviral treatment or hospitalisation is necessary.

Hyderabad Situation: No Need To Panic

Doctors agree that the current H1N1 situation in Hyderabad does not appear to be as concerning as the situation reported in some other parts of the country. Most patients are experiencing mild to moderate disease and recovering with treatment.

Dr Reddy says patients are generally responding well to treatment and being discharged, while only a small number of people with underlying health problems have deteriorated enough to require ventilator support.

The key is not to panic, but also not to ignore worsening symptoms. People with persistent fever, increasing cough, chest discomfort, falling oxygen levels or breathlessness should consult a doctor promptly. Early diagnosis, supportive care and timely hospitalisation when required can significantly reduce the risk of serious complications.

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