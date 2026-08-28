When diagnosed with fatty liver disease, one of the first questions patients and families often ask is, "How did this happen?" The answer is not always straightforward. Contrary to popular belief, fatty liver disease (now known as Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease or MASLD) is not limited to people who consume alcohol heavily. It is increasingly linked to common conditions such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, and high cholesterol, many of which are on the rise across India. Often developing silently, fatty liver disease now affects one in three.

Why MASLD Often Goes Undetected

Because of its slow progression over several years and lack of symptoms, fatty liver disease often goes undetected until routine tests or medical evaluations reveal underlying liver abnormalities late into the disease. The long-term impact of MASLD, if left untreated, can be severe, leading to liver inflammation and scarring, cirrhosis, liver failure, liver cancer and may even need a transplant. The importance of its recognition lies far more in its role as an indicator of increased risk of diabetes, heart disease, and early deaths from metabolic diseases. Beyond its clinical impact, advanced liver disease places a significant emotional and financial burden on patients and their families, often requiring long-term medical care and monitoring.

Lifestyle Changes Fueling the Rise

As more patients find themselves confronting this diagnosis, understanding the condition and the steps that can help prevent its progression has become essential. The huge surge in its numbers across India has been linked to increase in the change in our diet and life-style in recent years: more consumption of calories, lack of exercise and sedentary lives, paralleling the increase in obesity and diabetes. Across India, traditional diets rich in fibre and whole foods are increasingly being replaced by processed foods, sugary beverages and packaged snacks. Combined with long working hours, reduced physical activity and rising obesity rates, these lifestyle shifts are fuelling a surge in metabolic dysfunction. Over time, these metabolic disturbances lead to insulin resistance and excess fat accumulation in the liver.

Fatty Liver Disease Is No Longer an Urban Problem

What is particularly concerning is that the burden of MASH is no longer confined to metropolitan centres. While prevalence rates ranged between 37% and 42% in cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai, cities such as Roorkee and Bhopal reported rates as high as 50%. Fatty liver disease has thus evolved into a truly national metabolic health challenge, extending well beyond traditional urban hotspots.

The Importance of Early Screening

One of the biggest challenges in tackling MASLD is that many patients seek medical attention only after fibrosis, or liver scarring, has already developed. By the time symptoms such as fatigue, weakness or abdominal discomfort become noticeable, the disease may have advanced significantly. This is why doctors are increasingly advocating proactive metabolic screening. Routine Liver Function Tests (LFTs) can help identify early signs of liver injury, while assessments such as HbA1c, fasting blood glucose and lipid profile testing can uncover metabolic abnormalities commonly associated with fatty liver disease. When further evaluation is required, imaging tools such as ultrasound and FibroScan can help assess liver fat accumulation and fibrosis. Since access to specialised diagnostic infrastructure and hepatology expertise remains limited across many tier-2 and tier-3 cities, early screening and timely detection become even more important.

Prevention, Treatment and the Role of Newer Therapies

The good news is that the liver damage due to this condition is largely preventable and, in many cases, reversible when detected early. Lifestyle modifications, including sustained weight loss, healthier dietary habits and regular physical activity, remain the cornerstone of treatment. Newly approved therapies such as originator semaglutide have been shown to resolve steatohepatitis and reduce liver fibrosis. These liver benefits appear not to be solely explained by weight loss, suggesting a broader potential impact on liver health.

Making Early Detection a Priority

As India continues to grapple with rising rates of obesity, diabetes and other metabolic disorders, fatty liver disease can no longer be viewed as a niche liver condition or a problem restricted to major cities. Strengthening awareness, expanding access to screening and encouraging early intervention will be critical to preventing disease progression and reducing the long-term burden on families and healthcare systems. The greatest opportunity lies in identifying MASLD before symptoms appear, when intervention is most effective and the disease remains largely reversible.

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