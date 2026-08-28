Every parent in India knows the routine: damp handkerchiefs by the bedside, late-night temperature checks and a refrigerator full of medicine bottles. Just when one course of treatment is over and a child is back at school, the sniffles often return within days, bringing another round of fever, cough and sleepless nights. Relatives may blame cold water, changing weather or a forgotten home remedy, leaving parents wondering where they went wrong.

In reality, children often pick up several infections as their immune systems develop and learn to respond to new germs. The challenge is knowing what a normal part of growing up and what may signal a concern, which means looking beyond common myths and understanding children's health in the Indian context.

The Building Blocks of Immunity vs. Environmental Realities

It is medically normal for a young child, particularly between ages one and six, to experience 6 to 8 upper respiratory infections every year. In playschool, that number can jump to 12. Children are born with an immature adaptive immune system that develops and becomes more experienced as they encounter different germs. Every cold or viral fever serves as a training exercise to produce essential antibodies. However, in Indian urban environments, external triggers compound this process. Severe seasonal air pollution persistently inflames young airways, leaving them vulnerable to viral entry. Coupled with high-density classrooms and micronutrient deficiencies like subclinical anemia or Vitamin D deficiency, affecting over 70% of Indian children across socio-economic brackets, simple viruses find a hospitable host. What looks like a weak immune system is often an overworked one fighting sequential viral strains.

Also Read: Recurrent Fever In Children: When Should Parents Worry?

When "Normal" Crosses the Line: Recognizing the Warning Signs

Even though multiple colds are expected, repeated infections that are intense are not normal, and it is essential to understand when one should be concerned based on how the child acts during the times when there are no illnesses, the severity of the episodes and the location of the infections. Pediatricians look for specific warning signs that may point to an underlying health concern, rather than simply reflecting the everyday spread of infections among children. A major warning sign is a failure to thrive, where a child stops gaining weight, falls off their growth curve, or shows muscle loss, whereas a healthy child continues growing despite routine colds.

Deep-seated infections are another trigger; if an illness repeatedly causes two or more episodes of pneumonia in a year, recurrent ear infections requiring drainage, or repeated tissue abscesses, it strongly indicates compromised defenses. The parents should also consider a bad response to conventional therapy, which implies that even with common viral conditions that should be treated within 5 to 7 days and that always require strong antibiotic treatment, further diagnosis is required. Finally, a persistent fungal infection in the mouth beyond infancy, or repeated infections caused by uncommon bacteria, can point to an underlying immune problem and may require specialist evaluation.

Navigating the Indian Healthcare Reality

A significant hurdle Indian parents face is self-medication and over-prescription. When a child falls sick frequently, parents often buy OTC syrups or press doctors for quick antibiotics. Overusing broad-spectrum antibiotics strips the child's gut microbiome, the foundation of immune defense, leading to a vicious cycle of vulnerability. Furthermore, unmanaged allergic rhinitis or childhood asthma is frequently misdiagnosed in India as a "recurrent cold," leading to months of unnecessary antibiotics when a simple preventive inhaler would solve the root cause.

Breaking the Cycle

If your child seems constantly unwell, seek a structured evaluation with a trusted pediatrician. A regular check-up should involve a blood test for anemia, an evaluation of immunoglobulin levels, a test for allergies, and an evaluation of the vaccination record.

Prioritizing the fundamentals includes checking whether the child has had immunizations and flu shots every year, promoting the intake of home food rich in iron instead of health drinks, and taking hand hygiene seriously. It's also important to allow children some time to recover instead of returning them to the crowded classrooms right away. Most children eventually overcome this stage with an active immune system.

(By Dr. Arpna Bansal, Senior Consultant - General Paediatrics, Paras Health Panchkula)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.