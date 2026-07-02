Fever is a common issue among all age groups. In children, it often indicates that the body is fighting off an infection. Young children are prone to fevers for several reasons, including their developing immune systems and increased exposure to infections due to multiple indoor and outdoor activities. Fevers can be caused by various illnesses, ranging from mild viral infections like colds to more serious conditions. While most fevers resolve within a few days, recurrent fever can be particularly concerning for parents.

Most fevers are normal immune responses to back-to-back minor childhood infections. However, recurrent patterns can sometimes indicate more complex underlying medical conditions.

"Repeat episodes of fever may reflect a child's developing immune system, but may on occasion be a sign of an underlying medical condition that should be evaluated further. It's not just how high the temperature goes but the pattern, frequency and associated symptoms," says Dr. Priyanka Sinha, Principal Consultant - Paediatrics at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali.

In some cases, recurrent episodes may indicate chronic infections, inflammatory conditions, or even more serious concerns like autoimmune diseases or malignancies.

When Should Parents Worry?

"Children, especially those who go to school or creche, are exposed to a lot of viruses during the year. It is thus not unusual for them to have several fever episodes within a few months. These infections are self-limited in most cases, and the child is well between episodes. However, recurrent fever should not be ignored if the episodes are predictable, unusually prolonged or associated with worrying features," explains Dr. Sinha.

The expert further explains that if a fever lasts for over five days, comes back regularly without any obvious infection, or if the child also has constant weight loss, poor growth, unusual rashes, swollen joints, breathing difficulty, extreme lethargy or swollen lymph nodes, parents should consult a doctor immediately. "These symptoms can be associated with chronic infections, inflammatory conditions, immune deficiencies or rarely blood disorders. Early assessment allows for the early identification and management of these conditions," she adds.

Dr. Sinha further shared the following tips for parents:

Parents should also avoid giving antibiotics without medical advice, as most recurrent fevers in children are caused by viral illnesses that do not respond to these medicines.

Supportive care is essential, which includes adequate fluids, rest and appropriate fever-relieving medication when recommended by a healthcare professional.

If a child has a fever lasting more than five days, it's crucial to consult a doctor.

A fever higher than 104 degrees fahrenheit (40 degrees celsius) in children, especially if accompanied by severe headache, rash, or difficulty breathing, should be evaluated promptly.

If the fever is accompanied by severe pain, dehydration, inability to wake or stay awake, or if the child seems unusually irritable or lethargic, a doctor's visit is warranted.

Infants younger than 2 months with a fever of 100.4 degrees fahrenheit (38 degrees celsius) or higher should be seen by a doctor immediately due to the higher risk of serious infection.

"Ultimately, fever is a natural defence mechanism of the body, not a disease. Most episodes are benign and resolve without complication, but recognising persistent or atypical patterns may help identify children needing further medical assessment. If you're unsure, seeing a paediatrician promptly will give you peace of mind, direct the right tests and make sure that nothing serious is missed," she concludes.

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