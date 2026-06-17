When a child has a fever, parents often assume it is from a cold, flu, throat infection or other common childhood illness. If, however, a child has repeated attacks of fever but no obvious respiratory symptoms such as cough, runny nose, or sore throat, the urinary tract may be the hidden source of the problem.

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are one of the most prevalent bacterial infections in children. Older children may complain of pain with urination or lower abdominal discomfort, but younger children and infants often present in a very different manner. Often the only clear symptom may be a fever that keeps coming back. Recognising this early may help in avoiding complications and timely treatment.

Why UTIs Are Often Missed in Children

Children do not always have the classic symptoms of urinary infections like adults. Diagnosing can be more difficult because infants and toddlers may not be able to describe what they are feeling.

Because of this, a urinary infection may be confused with a common viral illness, especially if fever is the main symptom. Since respiratory infections are common in childhood, parents may not think of the urinary tract as a possible cause.

In children with an unexplained or recurrent fever, especially if no other source of infection is found, testing of the urine is often recommended.

Signs That May Suggest a Urinary Tract Infection

Although fever may be the most prominent symptom, several other signs can sometimes accompany a UTI.

Parents should watch for:

Poor feeding in infants

Unusual irritability or excessive crying

Vomiting without an obvious cause

Lethargy or reduced activity

Foul-smelling urine

Abdominal discomfort

Poor weight gain in younger children

Changes in urinary habits

These symptoms are not exclusive to UTIs, but their presence alongside recurrent fever should prompt further medical evaluation.

When Recurrent Fever Warrants Investigation

A child with recurrent episodes of fever of unknown origin should not be subjected to repeated symptomatic treatment alone. Recurrent fever may point to an underlying bacterial infection requiring specific treatment.

Medical assessment becomes particularly important when:

Fever recurs frequently over weeks or months

Fever persists despite standard treatment

No respiratory or gastrointestinal cause is identified

Additional urinary or abdominal symptoms develop

The child has a previous history of urinary infections

Children Who Are More Vulnerable to Recurrent UTIs

Some children are more likely to suffer recurrent urinary infections. Risk factors include:

Urinary Tract Abnormalities: Some children are born with structural problems of the kidneys, bladder or ureters. These conditions can obstruct normal urine flow, leading to an increased risk of infection. Vesicoureteral Reflux (VUR): Urine flows backwards from the bladder to the kidneys as a result of this condition, increasing the risk of kidney involvement and infections. Bladder and Bowel Dysfunction: Kids who often wait to go to the toilet or have trouble going to the toilet may not be able to empty their bladders properly, which can allow bacteria to grow. Previous UTIs: If underlying causes are not addressed, a child who has already had one urinary infection may be more vulnerable to another.

Why Early Diagnosis Matters

Urinary infections don't always stay confined to the bladder and so early diagnosis is important. Sometimes bacteria can travel upwards and affect the kidneys.

Repeated kidney infections may lead to:

Kidney scarring

Reduced kidney function

High blood pressure later in life

Increased risk of chronic kidney disease

Early treatment significantly reduces the risk for these complications, and preserves the long-term health of the kidneys.

How UTIs Are Diagnosed

Urine testing is usually the first step in the diagnosis process.

Urine Analysis: This test looks for signs of infection such as white blood cells, bacteria and inflammatory markers. Urine Culture: A urine culture identifies the particular bacteria that are present and also helps to determine the most effective antibiotic treatment. Imaging Investigations: Children with recurrent infections may need further evaluation. Ultrasound scans are often used to assess the kidneys and bladder. Specialised imaging tests may be advised in certain situations to find irregularities impacting urine flow.

These tests assist the medical team in determining whether recurrent infections are caused by an underlying anatomical or functional problem.

Practical Steps Parents Can Take to Reduce Risk

While not all urinary infections are preventable, some lifestyle changes can help decrease the chances of having them again.

Stay Hydrated: Drinking plenty of fluids can help to flush bacteria out of the urinary tract and encourage regular urination. Encourage good toilet habits: Children should be encouraged to use the toilet regularly and not hold urine for long periods of time. Address Constipation Quickly: Treating constipation may improve bladder function and reduce the chance of infection. Practice Good Hygiene: Good hygiene practices, especially after using the toilet, can help reduce the spread of bacteria. Look for Repeated Symptoms: Parents should monitor repeated fever episodes and discuss patterns with their doctor.

Red Flags That Need Immediate Medical Attention

Some symptoms need prompt assessment by a health care professional. Serious complications can be prevented and outcomes improved with early intervention. Call a medical professional right away if your child has:

High persistent fever

Severe abdominal, back or flank pain

Persistent vomiting

Signs of dehydration

Extreme lethargy

Difficulty waking up

Blood in the urine

Reduced urine output

Fever in infants younger than three months

Never ignore a fever that recurs again and again without any obvious reason such as a cold, cough, etc. In many children, even without typical urinary symptoms, the underlying cause may be a urinary tract infection. We need to consider the possibility of a UTI as young children often present differently to adults.

A timely urine test can help identify the problem, enabling prompt treatment and reducing the risk of kidney-related complications. The message to parents is clear: It's time to look beyond common infections and consider the urinary tract as a possible source if your child has persistent unexplained fevers.

(By Dr Koushik Amancharla, Senior Consultant Urologist and Robotic Uro-Oncologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad)

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