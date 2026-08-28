The recent rise in H1N1 cases in different states of India has sparked conversation on the effectiveness of the influenza vaccine. Many people wonder whether getting a flu vaccine every year can actually avoid serious infection and if this is the best defence against influenza. The H1N1 virus is a subtype of influenza A that causes seasonal outbreaks, and it can be identified by sudden high fever that doesn't break even after antivirals or antibiotics are administered. The Clinical Infectious Diseases Journal documents that the seasonal influenza vaccine could prevent the H1N1 virus, but its effectiveness depends on the vaccine strains that are circulating in the atmosphere. Opting for seasonal flu vaccines could offer consistent benefit and reduce the risk of severe health complications that may arise from an H1N1 infection.

How Does The Influenza Vaccine Protect Against H1N1?

The influenza vaccine could protect against the H1N1 virus and prevent severe illness, as it contains viral antigens. These antigens stimulate the production of antibodies and activate the immune system memory cells that can rapidly react if an H1N1 viral strain enters the body.

Vaccination against influenza is preferred, as it creates memory B cells and T cells that allow the body to react when an individual is exposed to H1N1.

Why Is A New Flu Vaccine Needed Every Year?

The influenza virus, including H1N1, tends to mutate, causing the need for better protection measures. The vaccination from the previous year may not work against the new circulating strains, and this is why you need to get a new flu vaccine every year.

Note: Those who are at high risk need to annually update their seasonal flu vaccine to keep their defences up to fight severe illness if exposed to H1N1.

How Effective Is The H1N1 Vaccine Every Season?

The effectiveness of the vaccine depends on the vaccine formulation that you are injected with, which enhances your immunity. If the strain that is used in the vaccine matches the strain that you are injected with, then your immune system can respond to it better. But your age and exact state of your immune system also influence your immune system's reactionary response.

Can You Still Get H1N1 After Vaccination?

Yes, as H1N1 can still override your respiratory system after receiving a seasonal flu vaccine, as no vaccine provides 100% protection.

But those who are vaccinated tend to suffer from reduced side effects that prevent serious disease.

Who Should Definitely Get The Influenza Vaccine?

The seasonal flu vaccine should be administered to high-risk groups such as:

Older adults

Pregnant women

Children

Healthcare workers

People with diabetes

Heart disease patients

Lung disease patients

Immunocompromised individuals

What Other Steps Help Prevent H1N1?

The prevention of H1N1 depends on following a prevention checklist, as multiple factors need to be controlled to minimise risk:

Hand hygiene

Masking when symptomatic

Avoiding crowded places if sick

Respiratory etiquette

Staying home when ill

Annual vaccination

Common Myths About Flu Vaccines

Myth 1: The flu shot causes the flu.

Myth 2: Healthy adults do not need vaccination.

Myth 3: Seasonal flu shot provides lifelong protection.

Myth 4: Vaccines are ineffective if cases still occur.

Official Mandate On Flu Vaccinations

The World Health Organization (WHO) has analysed the circulating strains of influenza viruses and predicts which strain is likely to cause an increase in cases. For instance, the PDM09 viral strain caused the 2009 influenza pandemic, which caused the global swine flu pandemic.

Why H1N1 Needs To Be Prevented

Dr Anurag Aggarwal, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital Faridabad, explains, "Recovering from influenza does not always mean feeling completely normal again. Fever and body aches may settle within days, but tiredness, poor concentration, disturbed sleep or reduced stamina can sometimes continue for weeks. This experience is often described as post-viral fatigue or, informally, "long flu".

Dr Anurag pinpoints, "Influenza commonly causes fatigue during acute illness. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most uncomplicated influenza symptoms resolve within three to seven days, although cough and malaise can continue for more than two weeks in some people."

"For many people, flu symptoms improve within a few days. But recovery can sometimes take longer, especially when the infection has been severe. Pneumonia, another infection, or a worsening of an existing health problem can make the recovery period much longer. Older adults, young children, pregnant women and people with other medical conditions are more likely to develop complications. In severe cases, influenza can be fatal," explains Dr Anurag.

He also pinpoints, "The term 'long flu' may not yet have the same formal clinical definition as some other post-viral conditions, but persistent symptoms after influenza are a recognised area of medical interest."

He says, "Listening to the body during recovery, recognising warning signs and seeking timely medical advice when symptoms persist can help prevent a temporary illness from becoming a prolonged health concern."

While there may be myths associated with the flu vaccine, it does help prevent severe illness and reduce hospitalisations. You need to get your annual flu shot if you want to reduce your chance of contracting H1N1 infection, resulting in health complications and hospitalisations.

Also Read: H1N1 Fever Relief: When To Use Paracetamol And When You Need Antivirals

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