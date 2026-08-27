Salt often gets a bad reputation, especially when it comes to discussions around healthy eating. However, sodium, the main component of salt, is an essential electrolyte that helps maintain fluid balance, supports nerve function and allows muscles to work properly. While most people generally get enough sodium through their regular diet, factors such as heavy sweating, intense exercise, hot weather or certain dietary habits can affect electrolyte levels.

According to nutritionist Pooja Makhija, when the body lacks sodium, it sends us signs that we often end up ignoring. She explains, “We've been taught to fear sodium, but sodium is an essential mineral that your body cannot make. With heat, heavy sweating, exercise, or fluid losses, hydration is about more than just water.”

Here are three signs that may indicate your body needs more salt:

Always Feeling Thirsty Despite Drinking Water

According to the nutritionist, when you feel like water is just going through you, despite drinking a lot and peeing afterwards, you are always thirsty, and your body may be lacking sodium. “This happens because hydration isn't just about fluids, but it's about the water, electrolyte and sodium balance as well,” she says.

Uncontrollable Sugar Cravings

“Those intense uncontrollable sugar cravings, you know the ones where you want to finish the entire packet of biscuits. Well, if you have been profusely sweating, do remember that sodium balances can affect your food choices as well as your appetite,” she explains, suggesting that before blaming your sweet tooth and reaching out for that third biscuit, make sure to have enough sodium in your diet.

Weird Cramps

The nutritionist explains that the weird cramps where your calves are cramping, your toes curling up, and your arm muscles tightening, as well as your abdominal muscles getting stiff, especially after a night of drinking, are indicators that your body needs sodium. “You don't really need to be thinking that ‘I just need more water,' but you need to think of the entire fluid electrolyte balance,” she says.

She concludes by stating that sodium is not the villain that we have actually made it out to be. Since the body cannot make this essential mineral, it is required through your diet. She also emphasises the importance of understanding your needs instead of blindly fearing sodium.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.