The idea of eating vegetables for better health is certainly not new to us. We grew up hearing about it, didn't we? So much so that our mothers would go to great lengths to make sure we ate our vegetables, come what may. They would whip up something delicious and cleverly sneak vegetables into those dishes so that we happily ate them without a fuss. Unfortunately, a lot of us still haven't developed a taste for vegetables. Are you someone who shares the same sentiment? Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has some solutions. In a video shared on Instagram, she mentions a couple of ways to include more vegetables in your diet and meet your daily intake without feeling like you're forcing yourself to eat them.

The nutritionist says, “Research and science, especially anti-ageing science, says that you need to eat nine cups of vegetables every single day. If you want to age gracefully, age healthily, then that's the formula.” As a solution, she suggests one can juice their vegetables if eating them as a food is a task. “For instance, tomato, carrot and beetroot juice tastes fabulous. Then you could also have a glass of mint coriander juice. So, when you are having two juices a day, you've already consumed at least six cups of vegetables,” Mukerjee adds.

Not only this, she further expresses that most of the patients who don't like eating vegetables love salads. “In this case, you could have a papaya salad, leaf salad, or you could have an anar (pomegranate) and cucumber salad. And if you are eating any of these salads, you have already consumed two more cups of vegetables.” Now, what about the last one cup? That can be consumed through your regular bhaji. “This completes your quota of nine cups of vegetables every single day without actually eating vegetables because you hate them,” she concludes.

In the caption, Mukerjee writes, “A high vegetable intake can sound overwhelming, but it becomes easier when you divide it across different forms. Try a fresh vegetable juice, a colourful salad and a portion of cooked sabzi throughout the day. Each form has its place.”

According to her, vegetable juices can add variety but should not completely replace whole vegetables. Salads retain their natural fibre and crunch, while cooked sabzis make vegetables softer, more comforting and easier to include in your everyday meals. The goal is not one enormous bowl. “It is finding combinations, textures and preparations that you genuinely enjoy,” she explains.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.