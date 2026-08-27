H1N1 influenza cases are being reported across different parts of India. Since fever is one of the most common signs of H1N1, many people may find it difficult to understand whether they are dealing with influenza or another infection, such as dengue. This confusion can become especially common during seasonal outbreaks, when a sudden high fever may immediately be assumed to be dengue. However, fever by itself cannot tell you which infection you have.

According to Dr Chirag Tandon, Director, Internal Medicine, ShardaCare-HealthCity, H1N1 and dengue can have several overlapping symptoms, including headache, body ache, fatigue, nausea and loss of appetite. While certain symptoms may provide clues, they cannot confirm the infection. Medical evaluation and, when required, laboratory testing are important for an accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

H1N1 vs Dengue: How Symptoms Differ

H1N1 influenza is primarily a respiratory infection, so symptoms involving the nose, throat and lungs are often more noticeable. A person may develop:

Fever

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or blocked nose

Headache

Body ache

Chills

Marked fatigue

A persistent cough or throat irritation can make influenza more likely, especially when these symptoms occur alongside fever. However, their presence does not completely rule out other infections.

Dengue, meanwhile, is commonly linked to high fever and muscle and joint pain. Other symptoms may include headache, pain behind the eyes, nausea, vomiting and severe weakness. Some people can also develop a rash.

The intensity and combination of symptoms can vary from person to person. Therefore, even if symptoms appear to fit one infection more closely, testing may still be needed.

Why Fever Can Be Misleading

Fever is the body's response to infection and can happen in many viral and bacterial illnesses. It does not identify the specific virus responsible for the illness.

Dr Tandon says that there is also considerable overlap between H1N1 and dengue. Both can cause headache, body aches, fatigue, nausea and reduced appetite. This means that looking at one symptom, such as a high temperature, can lead to an incorrect assumption.

"The timing and pattern of symptoms can also provide useful information, but they are not enough to confirm the infection. Medical evaluation and appropriate laboratory testing may be required, particularly when symptoms are severe, persistent or occurring during an outbreak," said Dr Tandon.

Why Is Getting The Right Diagnosis Important

Distinguishing between H1N1 and dengue is important because their treatment and management can be different.

Influenza may require antiviral treatment in certain patients, particularly those who have a higher risk of developing complications. The decision depends on factors such as the person's symptoms, risk profile and medical assessment.

Dengue, on the other hand, requires monitoring, adequate hydration and attention to warning signs. One important difference is the choice of medicines for fever and pain. Medicines such as aspirin and certain non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) can increase bleeding risk in dengue and should be avoided unless advised by a doctor.

This is why taking medicines based only on the assumption that a fever is caused by the flu or dengue can be risky.

When Should You Get Tested?

Medical evaluation becomes important when fever is severe, persistent, worsening or occurring during an outbreak. Testing may help doctors determine the cause of the illness and decide what treatment or monitoring is appropriate.

People should also pay attention to how their symptoms evolve rather than focusing only on their temperature. A fever along with cough and throat irritation may give clues towards influenza, while fever with severe muscle or joint pain, pain behind the eyes, vomiting or rash may raise suspicion of dengue.

Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore

Certain symptoms require urgent medical attention, regardless of whether H1N1 or dengue is suspected. These include:

Difficulty breathing

Persistent vomiting

Severe abdominal pain

Any unusual bleeding

Extreme weakness

Confusion or changes in alertness

Reduced urine output

Symptoms that are rapidly getting worse

Prompt medical care is particularly important if a person is becoming increasingly weak or is unable to maintain adequate fluid intake.

H1N1 and dengue can look similar in the early stages because both can cause fever, headache, body aches, fatigue and other general symptoms. The presence of a high fever does not automatically mean that a person has dengue, just as flu-like symptoms do not always confirm H1N1.

"The key message is: a fever is a symptom, not a diagnosis. When H1N1 and dengue are both circulating, self-medication based only on fever can be risky; proper medical assessment and testing are the safer approach," said Dr Tandon.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.