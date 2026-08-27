Most people opt for a medical test to assess their heart health based on measurable health markers. These lipids, as they are referred to in medical terms, primarily measure total cholesterol levels and LDL or bad cholesterol levels. These two markers are known to drive heart health-related issues, as many people are prone to heart attacks even if their levels are under the normal range. Clinical research has suggested that the apolipoprotein B or ApoB test is a more accurate assessment of heart health risk rather than sticking to the range of bad cholesterol. If the internal functioning of the heart is damaged or impaired, then an ApoB blood test could offer a better picture of what is going on internally.

What Is ApoB?

The ApoB(ApoB (apolipoprotein B) test measures the number of potentially harmful cholesterol-carrying particles that are present in your blood. Each particle of bad cholesterol and other artery-clogging lipoproteins contains one ApoB protein, so measuring these particles is necessary.

The Cardiovascular Medicine Journal suggests the ApoB blood test could be used to provide an accurate account of particles that can enter into the arterial walls and contribute to plaque formation.

How Is ApoB Different From A Standard Lipid Profile?

A standard lipid profile measures the amount of cholesterol and fats in the blood through:

Total cholesterol

LDL ("bad") cholesterol

HDL ("good") cholesterol

Triglycerides

The normal range of each heart health marker and a comparison value are present to provide an exact value of your blood lipids.

A standard lipid profile can tell you how much cholesterol is being carried through the body and the heart. But an ApoB test could tell you how many cholesterol-carrying particles are carrying the cholesterol.

What Can An ApoB Blood Test Reveal That LDL Might Miss?

Research published in the Journal of Lipidology has flagged that a person can have a normal LDL cholesterol level but still have a high number of harmful particles (high ApoB). In such a case, you need an ApoB test to gauge your heart health risk and take medical help accordingly.

Another health scenario that can present itself when your heart health is compromised can involve dealing with medical conditions such as:

Diabetes

Metabolic syndrome

Obesity

High triglycerides

The measurement of bad cholesterol-carrying particles depends on LDL cholesterol count, but an ApoB test could record the plaque-forming particles.

Another health scenario that can benefit from an ApoB test is when an individual has a family history of early heart disease.

A "normal" cholesterol report does not always mean low cardiovascular risk; the hidden risk factors need to be accurately measured, and consequent action needs to be taken.

Who Should Consider Getting An ApoB Blood Test?

An ApoB blood test should be provided to people who fall under the high-risk groups, and their chance of heart health issues is far greater than other people's. These risk factors could be:

People with diabetes

Individuals with obesity

Those with metabolic syndrome

People with high triglycerides

Family history of premature heart disease

Patients already taking statins.

Individuals with elevated lipoprotein(a)

Getting a heart health screening such as an ApoB blood test could offer a better holistic image of any heart health issues that may arise.

What Is Considered A Normal ApoB Level?

The measurement of cholesterol-carrying particles is based on milligrams per decilitre (mg/dL). The exact ratio can vary as per the heart health guidelines set for each age group.

Less than 90 mg/dL: Desirable range for most adults

Less than 80 mg/dL: Recommended for people at high heart disease risk

Less than 65 mg/dL: Often targeted for very high-risk individuals, such as those with established heart disease susceptibility.

90-119 mg/dL: Elevated

120 mg/dL or higher: High and associated with increased cardiovascular risk

These values may vary depending on guideline recommendations and overall risk profile.

Can You Lower ApoB Levels Naturally?

The cholesterol-carrying particles in the blood can be naturally controlled through implementing lifestyle strategies such as:

Mediterranean-style diet

Fibre-rich foods

Regular physical activity

Weight management

Smoking cessation

Better diabetes control

Medical Treatment

Heart disease risk patients are medically prescribed these medications for managing their blood lipids:

Statins

Ezetimibe

PCSK9 inhibitors (where appropriate)

Is ApoB Testing Available In India?

Major diagnostic laboratories in India have ApoB testing available that could be offered for those who need it, as they suffer from high risk.

A cardiologist could also recommend ApoB testing for those who need it to assess their cholesterol particle percentage.

ApoB vs LDL Cholesterol: Which Marker Matters More?

When it comes to comparing ApoB blood tests and bad cholesterol levels, each of them measures a particular risk factor.

They can both be used for comparing heart risk factors, but many clinical studies and reviews lean towards ApoB as a stronger predictor of cardiovascular risk than LDL cholesterol alone.

The ApoB blood test offers a deeper look into heart disease risk when compared to traditional cholesterol tests.

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Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.