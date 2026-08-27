West Bengal's Health Department has uncovered an alleged interstate racket involving private blood banks accused of illegally selling blood and blood components, putting the state's blood transfusion system under scrutiny. Reports suggest that least six private blood banks are reportedly being investigated, while 11 others have been barred from organising blood donation camps pending investigation.

According to reports, inspections across several districts, including Kolkata, Howrah, Nadia and the Burdwan districts, allegedly found large quantities of plasma being sold to entities outside West Bengal, including in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. Officials have also raised concerns about alleged financial incentives being offered to people to organise blood donation camps and attract donors.

The allegations are significant because blood is not an ordinary commodity. It is a critical medical resource that must be collected, tested, processed, stored and distributed under strict standards to protect both donors and recipients.

India's blood transfusion system is built around voluntary, non-remunerated donation and regulated blood centres. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare estimates the country's annual blood requirement at 14.6 million units, underscoring the scale and importance of maintaining a safe and reliable supply. (Directorate General of Health Services)

What has the West Bengal investigation found?

According to the reported findings, six blood banks are under investigation for allegedly selling blood to individuals and private blood banks outside the state. Eleven other blood banks have reportedly been prohibited from organising blood donation drives while the inquiry continues, although they can continue collecting blood at their own centres.

Officials have also alleged that some centres were particularly focused on collecting fresh frozen plasma, a blood component used in specific medical situations.

The reported allegations include the use of expensive gifts and monetary incentives to attract donors and organisers. Officials have also questioned the unusually high collection reported from at least one donation camp.

The investigation is ongoing, and the allegations should therefore not be treated as established wrongdoing until the relevant authorities complete their inquiry.

Also Read: Safe Blood Donation Practices: Doctor Shares Screening, Storage And Transfusion Protocols

Why is illegal blood sale a health concern?

Blood transfusion is considered safe only when the entire chain, from donor selection and collection to testing, processing, storage and transfusion, is properly controlled.

India's National Standards for Blood Centres state that blood centres should accept blood from voluntary, non-remunerated donors and move away from professional blood donation. All donated blood must also undergo mandatory screening for major transfusion-transmissible infections, including HIV, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, syphilis and malaria, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

This is why an unregulated or commercially driven blood supply chain can create risks. Any breakdown in donor screening, testing, storage or transportation can potentially compromise blood safety.

Why voluntary blood donation matters

India's blood transfusion policy places considerable emphasis on voluntary, non-remunerated donation. The government's latest voluntary blood donation guidelines describe voluntary donors as the cornerstone of a safe and adequate blood supply and state that replacement donors should eventually be phased out.

There is also a practical reason for this approach. Blood has a limited shelf life, and hospitals require different components, including red blood cells, platelets and plasma, for different medical conditions.

The government currently reports 4,263 licensed blood centres across India, covering government, charitable and private sectors.

Also Read: One Donation, Multiple Lives: How Blood Components Are Used In Treatment

What happens to donated blood?

A donation does not necessarily remain as whole blood. It can be separated into components such as red blood cells, platelets and plasma, allowing a single donation to potentially help more than one patient.

However, each component requires appropriate processing, storage and quality controls. India's National Standards for Blood Centres provide detailed requirements for blood collection and transfusion services, while the government maintains regulatory and licensing mechanisms for blood centres.

The West Bengal investigation therefore goes beyond allegations of financial misconduct. It raises questions about whether blood and its components were being collected, handled and transferred in accordance with these safeguards.

The alleged blood bank racket uncovered in West Bengal highlights why blood donation and blood transfusion cannot be treated as an ordinary commercial transaction. Safe blood depends on voluntary donation, rigorous screening, proper storage and a regulated chain from donor to patient.

The state's investigation will determine the extent of the alleged violations and who may be responsible. For the public, the episode also reinforces the importance of donating blood through licensed, regulated blood centres and authorised donation camps, where established safety and testing protocols can be followed.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.