Uttarakhand has reported 57 cases of H1N1 so far, with 52 of them detected in Dehradun, prompting the state government to direct districts to step up surveillance and ensure hospitals are equipped to deal with influenza and respiratory illnesses.

State Director of Medical and Health Services Dr Shikha Jangpangi said on Wednesday that 57 cases of Influenza A had been reported in the state till Tuesday. Of these, 52 were from Dehradun, three from Nainital and two from Haridwar.

Jangpangi said the illness resembles the common cold, cough and fever commonly seen during the monsoon and winter seasons and usually resolves within a few days with rest, adequate fluid intake and paracetamol.

She said there was no need to panic and that the infection could be prevented by maintaining proper hygiene. However, she advised people to consult a doctor if they develop symptoms such as breathing difficulties.

In view of the rise in cases of seasonal influenza and respiratory illnesses in some other states, the state government has asked all District Magistrates and Chief Medical Officers to remain vigilant.

Guidelines issued by State Health Secretary Vinay Shankar Pandey direct all districts to ensure adequate arrangements for treating influenza and pneumonia, including isolation beds, ICU beds, ventilators and oxygen cylinders.

Hospitals have also been asked to ensure the availability of doctors, nursing staff, essential medicines, PPE kits, N-95 masks and other necessary supplies.

The guidelines call for intensive monitoring of patients with Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) at both hospital and community levels. Their details must also be compulsorily recorded on the Integrated Health Information Portal (IHIP).

Patients showing SARI symptoms have been directed to testing centres, while officials have also been asked to spread awareness among the public about preventive measures.

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