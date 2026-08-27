Churachandpur district in Manipur is witnessing a sharp rise in cases of dengue, typhoid and scrub typhus, with children reportedly among the worst affected. Government sources told NDTV that hospitals in the district, particularly in Churachandpur town, are seeing a large number of children with high fever and other related symptoms.

More than 100 children have reportedly tested positive for dengue, while the state health directorate has recorded over 105 dengue-positive cases. However, health officials and local reports suggest that the number of probable cases could be higher. The increase has come after recent rainfall, which can create conditions that favour the spread of mosquito-borne and other infections.

Hospitals Overcrowded With Children

Government hospitals are reportedly struggling to accommodate the rising number of patients. At the Churachandpur District Hospital, the children's ward could not accommodate all the children seeking admission. As a result, the authorities have had to consider using the orthopaedic and surgical wards to accommodate children suffering from fever and other illnesses.

Private hospitals in the town are also reportedly overcrowded with child patients showing similar symptoms. Doctors and health officials are monitoring cases of dengue, typhoid and scrub typhus, as these illnesses can cause high fever, weakness and other complications if not treated properly.

Schools Closed Till August 31

In view of the situation, schools across the district have been ordered to remain closed until August 31 to reduce the risk of infections spreading among students. Student unions have also appealed to authorities to extend the closure if the health situation does not improve.

How Can People Stay Safe?

The medical department has advised residents to follow basic preventive measures:

Keep homes and surroundings clean

Remove stagnant water where mosquitoes can breed

Use mosquito nets and other measures to prevent mosquito bites

Drink boiled or otherwise safe water to reduce the risk of typhoid

Seek medical attention promptly if children develop high fever or other concerning symptoms

With medical teams on alert, authorities are continuing to monitor the outbreak and the number of new cases in the district.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.